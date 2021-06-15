Richland’s Connor Rager and Tussey Mountain’s Chad Morningstar provided a glimpse of what area football fans will see in the 50th Ken Lantzy Finest 40 All Star Classic on Friday night at Trojan Stadium.
Rager, 6-foot-3, 265 pounds, and Morningstar, 6-2, 270, ran onto the field in tandem throughout the North squad’s drills at Herlinger Field on Tuesday afternoon, excitedly positioning themselves to make a play while providing just enough chatter to raise the intensity level.
“They’ve been very disruptive in practice,” said Richland’s Brandon Bailey, who will serve as the North head coach. “We’re trying to get some things in and go three-quarters speed. Those two don’t understand what that is.
“That’s fine. I love guys like that on our team. They’re very disruptive in practice and hopefully they’ll do the same thing on Friday night.”
Kickoff for the 50th anniversary game will be at 7 p.m.
“We have high expectations,” said Rager, who was named Tribune-Democrat Defensive Player of the Year in 2020. “I played with (Morningstar) in the East-West game. We dominated.
“Unfortunately we lost the game. We had a really good time. We held our own.”
Rager made 36 solo stops and had 53 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss of yardage and nine sacks on an 8-2 Rams team.
Morningstar had 42 solo tackles, 101 stops and 32 tackles for loss of yards, with six sacks on a Titans team that was District 5 1A runner-up.
“He’s a great player and he makes a lot of space in between for everyone else to make plays,” Morningstar said of Rager.
“With a guy like him and me, the sky is the limit. We’re going to do good this time. It’s something special.”
The duo showed chemistry and had coaches and teammates excited on the practice field.
“Once we get the front line pumped up, and everyone gets pumped up, the guys behind us get pumped up and then the guys behind them,” Morningstar said. “The whole train gets rolling. That’s how it works.”
Another player excited to be back on the turf at Richland was the Rams middle linebacker Jacob Sabol.
During the second game in 2020 against Bedford, Sabol suffered a knee injury at Herlinger Field and missed the rest of his senior season after surgery. Eventually he got back on the high school track and committed to wrestle at nearby Pitt-Johnstown.
“Honestly, it’s kind of weird to be back out here, but it feels pretty nice,” Sabol said. “It’s a great feeling to get one last game in and be able to practice a few more times.
“There have been times I questioned it,” he said of his ability to participate in the Lantzy game. “Obviously, I put in a lot of time through therapy, three days a week for nine months. I feel like I’m ready to get back to it.”
Sabol had rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown while also making 12 tackles in a little more than one game played during last fall until he was injured.
At linebacker, he made 272 career tackles with four interceptions and four fumble recoveries.
“He’s one of the all-time leading tacklers in Richland history with only playing three-plus seasons,” Bailey said. “He’s a great kid, a three-sport athlete who is respected by his peers.
“He’s rehabbed it. He was able to come out and medal in the District 6 track meet and he’s been able to come out here and run around. He doesn’t seem to have missed a beat.”
Notes: Bailey is assisted by Richland assistants Tim Ripple and Mike Sabol, Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis, North Star coach Bob Landis and Conemaugh Township coach Tony Penna Jr. … South head coach Kevin Steele of Bedford is assisted by Bisons assistant coach Adam Arnold, Portage coach Marty Slanoc, Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus, Meyersdale coach Ryan Donaldson and Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
