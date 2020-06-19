Longtime play-by-play announcer for the Pittsburgh Steelers and University of Pittsburgh basketball and football Bill Hillgrove was arrested Monday for DUI, according to Pittsburgh’s WPXI. Hillgrove, 79, crashed his SUV into the front of a pharmacy, according to the police report, picked up a prescription and went home.
Per WPXI’s report: “When officers arrived at Hillgrove’s home, they said they saw damage to the front of his SUV. He also appeared visibly intoxicated, police said. Hillgrove told police that he had a couple of beers, according to the criminal complaint.”
The incident occurred on Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville.
