JENNERSTOWN – The 2021 racing season began Saturday at Jennerstown Speedway.
Teddy Gibala, who started second, won the Late Models race. Friedens native Adam Henry took the checkered flag in the Modifieds race as the pole sitter. After starting fourth, Chris Brink prevailed in the inaugural Pro Stocks race. Casey Fleegle, of Friedens, prevailed in the Street Stocks circuit after beginning in the No. 3 slot.
Pole winner Jeff Vasos, of Stoystown, was the winner in the Fast 4s. After beginning from the No. 3 slot, Kyle Burkholder was the Chargers champion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.