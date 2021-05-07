Due to the consistent saturating rainfalls this week and the additional rain in the forecast, Saturday’s races at Jennerstown Speedway are canceled.
Temperatures are not expected to exceed the mid 40s and the threat of showers throughout Saturday prompted the decision.
Racing will resume on May 15 with Armed Forces Appreciation Night and a five-division racing program. All active and retired military will receive free admission to the speedway.
All tickets dated for Saturday will be honored on May 15 only.
Saturday’s autograph night will be rescheduled for a later date.
