BOSWELL – Four different players scored seven first-half touchdowns for the visiting Berlin Brothersvalley Mountaineers en route to a 49-7 victory over the North Star Cougars on Friday night at War Memorial Field.
It took only a matter of seconds for the visiting Mountaineers to make their mark on the game, and they did not look back the rest of the way. On their very first offensive snap of the contest, quarterback Abe Countryman hit Cole Blubaugh on a screen pass and the running back took care of the rest.
Blubaugh went from receiver to wrecking ball once he had possession, breaking through several defenders on his way to a 68-yard touchdown just 22 seconds into the game. Kicker Brady Glessner drilled the first of his seven extra point attempts and the Mountaineers were off and running with a 7-0 lead.
“We challenged our guys tonight and they responded,” said Mountaineers coach Doug Paul. “Offensively and defensively we just played fast.”
That was just the start for Blubaugh and the Mountaineers offense, both of whom were clicking on all cylinders the rest of the night. Blubaugh accounted for 147 total yards of offense and three touchdowns, all of which came in the first quarter of play as the Mountaineers built a 35-0 lead in the opening 12 minutes of play.
“He’s a special player and we always joke that he could make you miss in a phone booth.” said Paul when asked about Blubaugh. “He’s a special player and a good kid.”
After Will Spochart scored from 10 yards out, Blubaugh pounded home his second touchdown on the next drive, this one a running score from a yard away following a Cougars’ fumble. With less than five minutes off the game clock, Blubaugh was already in the end zone twice and the Mountaineers were in front 21-0.
While the Berlin offense was scoring at will, the Mountaineers defense was enforcing its will on the Cougars offense. Two straight fumbles turned into the aforementioned touchdowns by Spochart and Blubaugh, but that was only the start of a big night for the Berlin defense.
“We came off two emotional wins and there can’t be any let ups. We have to take care of business from the go and they did tonight,” Paul said.
In total, the Mountaineers forced the Cougars into five first-half turnovers, four of which led directly to Mountaineer touchdowns. It was complete domination on both sides of the ball for the visiting side on their way to remaining undefeated.
“We knew this was going to be a battle for us and turning the ball over five times in the first half did not help us,” said Cougars’ coach Wes Berkebile following the loss.
“We’re young and banged up, but we’re hoping to get some bodies back next week.”
With everything going their way, the Mountaineers continued to pile on the points. Preston Foor added his name to the box score and became the third Berlin player to score in the first quarter. Foor bulled his way home from six yards out and the lead was pushed to four scores.
Blubaugh scored his third and final touchdown just 30 seconds later after a Spochart interception set up the Berlin offense around midfield. Starting right, then cutting left, Blubaugh found daylight and broke away for a 43-yard touchdown run, wrapping up the first-half scoring barrage with Berlin in front 35-0.
The second quarter featured more of the same from the Mountaineers, as they began to cycle in depth players with the lead firmly in their grasp. Starting the second quarter at their own 4-yard line following a Cougars’ punt, the Mountaineers needed just four plays to cover the 96 yards in front of them.
Spochart began the drive with a 67-yard scamper that put the ball in Cougars territory, then it was sophomore Cole Hetz turn to shine. Hetz carried the ball three times on the drive, covering the final 29 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown run to further extend the Berlin advantage.
Paul praised the depth of his roster following the win.
“We have so much depth to rotate in and out that we can get kids experience and keep bodies fresh,” Paul said.
Foor put a bookend on the Mountaineers big scoring first half with a 47-yard run late in the second quarter, his second touchdown of the evening and the Mountaineers’ seventh of the game.
In the waning moments, Shane Pavlick broke through the middle and went 58 yards untouched for the Cougars to break the shutout and set the final.
