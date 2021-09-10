JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Central’s explosive offense kept the Scarlet Dragons unbeaten on Friday night as quarterback Jeff Hoenstine threw five touchdown passes in a 54-6 victory over Greater Johnstown at Trojan Stadium.
The Dragons (3-0) scored on five consecutive first-half possessions en route to a 34-0 halftime lead as Hoenstine completed 12 of 15 passes for 191 yards to key an attack that generated 424 yards overall.
“We played well tonight,” said Central coach Dave Baker. “We got the jump on these guys and stayed with it.”
Three of Hoenstine’s touchdown strikes went to Ethan Eicher, while running back Parker Gregg rushed for a game-high 66 yards on six carries and a pair of scores.
Defensively, Central limited the Trojans (0-3) to 103 yards and forced four turnovers as Johnstown was without starting quarterback Jon Updyke.
“Losing a top-quality quarterback like Jon to an injury was really tough,” said Johnstown coach Bruce Jordan. “Later in the game we lost our center as well, and that’s difficult against a good team like Central.”
Central wasted little time in getting on the board. A 27-yard punt return by Jacob Benton following a Trojan three-and-out on the initial series put the Dragons in great field position at the Johnstown 28, and on the first play from scrimmage, Hoenstine fired a touchdown strike to Eicher, and Hunter Smith’s PAT made it 7-0 less than a minute and a half into the game.
Josh Beisinger picked off Damoni Roebuck on the ensuing possession, and four plays later Hoenstine hit Smith for a 15-yard score.
Jason Clark came up with another interception on the first play of Johnstown’s next series at the Trojans’ 29, and after consecutive 11-yard runs by Hoenstine and Gregg. Gregg later plowed in from 7 yards out to put the Dragons up 20-0.
Gregg found the end zone for the second time early in the second quarter on a 6-yard dash, and after the Trojans fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Central subsequently converted that turnover into points when Hoenstine connected with Devon Boyles for a 34-yard touchdown reception at the 10:10 mark.
Hoenstine added two more third-quarter touchdown passes to Eicher. A 27-yard score with 7:48 left in the period capped off a five-play, 66-yard drive.
Later in the period, following a 46-yard run by Kade Rhule, Hoenstine flipped a 10-yard shovel pass to Eicher to finish off his big night and put the Dragons up 47-0.
“It’s a tribute to the guys around me,” Hoenstine said.
“The line blocked really well, and my receivers ran some great routes. I trust them to make plays for me.”
The Trojans broke the ice in the final seconds of the third quarter when Roebuck hit D’Andre Sampson in stride down the right sideline for a 40-yard touchdown.
“My guys never quit fighting,” said Jordan.
Max Baker’s 1-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter set the eventual final.
The Scarlet Dragons will look to stay unbeaten next Friday when they host Central Cambria, while Johnstown will face Westmont Hilltop at Trojan Stadium in a “home game” for the Hilltoppers.
