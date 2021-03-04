CAIRNBROOK – Vince Fyock did everything he could to get on the basketball court for his senior season after he tore his ACL in the fall while playing football.
All of that hard work and rehab paid off, and now Fyock and the Panthers are headed back to the district championship game for a fourth consecutive year.
Fyock scored a game-high 28 points, including five 3-pointers, Braden Adams netted 17 points and Shade held off Turkeyfoot Valley for a 71-63 victory in the District 5 Class 1A semifinals on Thursday night.
“We had a really good first half,” said Shade coach Wade Fyock. “We had moments there where I thought we might even stretch the lead a little more. In the second half, we fell flat offensively and defensively at times. Fortunately, we did enough to get a W.”
Shade will meet Berlin Brothersvalley in the District 5 Class 1A final in a rematch of last year’s title game, which the Mountaineers won 64-38.
Fyock, who scored his 2,000th career point in a 69-52 win over North Star on Monday, tallied 22 of his 28 points in the first half and grabbed seven rebounds.
Shade (14-6) opened the game with four 3-pointers and led 14-4 before Turkeyfoot called a timeout with 2:43 left in the opening quarter.
The Panthers drilled 7 of their 10 3-pointers in the first half and went up by as much as 18 after Fyock went on a 7-0 run to make it 41-23 with under a minute and a half to play in the first half.
Shade shot 18-for-34 from the field in the first half, while Turkeyfoot shot just 9-for-28.
Senior Kaden Koleszarik chipped in 13 points for the Panthers, and Lucas Haynes had 10 points and nine rebounds.
After a dreadful first half where the Rams turned it over seven times and allowed the Panthers to get easy run outs, they stormed back in the third quarter. That charge was led by Blake Nicholson, who scored 11 points in the third and finished with 21 points.
“I told them at halftime to just go out and win the third quarter and get it somewhat tight,” said Turkeyfoot coach Eric Swank. “If we could get it tight, it was gonna put a little pressure on them as far as their shooters go, and we could maybe make a game out of it. That’s exactly what we did.”
Will Toye had a team-high 26 points, including five triples, for the Rams.
Despite being down by as many as 19 early on in the third, the Rams cut the deficit down to four with 3:25 to play after Toye hit one of his three fourth-quarter 3-pointers.
Meanwhile, Shade never got into an offensive rhythm in the second half and made just two field goals in the fourth quarter.
“As well as we played offensively in the first half making good decisions, we played equally poorly decision-wise in the second half,” said Wade Fyock. “Defensively, I thought we went flat. But credit Turkeyfoot. They hit shot after shot.”
Luckily for the Panthers, the Rams went cold in the final two minutes and never got any closer after Shade whittled the clock down by more than a minute on back-to-back possessions.
It was an uphill battle for Turkeyfoot the entire season after losing not only their leading scorer, but one of the nation’s best scorers in Tanner Colflesh to a torn ACL before the season even began.
“I feel like we overachieved,” said Swank of his team. “I’m proud of this team – all seven of them. The way we played, I can’t say enough about these kids.”
Instead of its season coming to a close, Turkeyfoot (8-10) will host Trinity Christian on Saturday.
