SOMERSET, Pa. – Sam Penna threw for 244 yards, four touchdowns, and returned a punt for another to lead the undefeated Richland Rams to a 57-25 victory over Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference rival Somerset Golden Eagles on Friday evening.
“We were able to come out and take advantage of our athleticism with our veteran quarterback and spread the ball around tonight,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said.
It was a quick start for the Rams on the road Friday night, posting 28 points in the first quarter to take control early and leave little doubt who was the superior side in this matchup.
Just four plays and 43 seconds into the contest, the Rams were in the end zone as Evan McCracken mowed through the Golden Eagles defense, covering 43 yards in three carries with a drive capping 3-yard touchdown score.
A quick defensive stand on the Golden Eagles first possession looked to set up the Rams offense in good field position, but instead, Penna did the work himself as a returner, fielding the punt and cruising untouched 38 yards for another Rams touchdown with less than three minutes expired.
“They gave me the green light and said it’s time to go,” explained Penna when asked about his punt return. “Jordan (Nichols) had a nice block and I got into the end zone.”
Another three-and-out forced another Golden Eagles punt which the Rams again quickly turned into points with Evan McCracken recording his second score of the first quarter, this time of the receiving variety taking a Penna swing pass 16 yards to paydirt.
Penna continued to leave his mark on this game seemingly every time he was on the field.
Already leading 21-0, Penna set up another Rams touchdown with an interception near midfield that ended in a 54-yard pass-and-catch touchdown with fellow senior Ryan McGowan just a play later.
“One of the things we try to do at Richland is spread the ball around,” Bailey stated. “Kids know if they work on their craft and be good receivers, we’ll get the ball to them.”
After being pushed around for most of the first quarter, the Golden Eagles were able to get on track late in the quarter and find a way to break through the Rams defense. A couple first downs pushed the ball near midfield where Tyler Zimmerman cleaned up the rest with a 51-yard touchdown reception to bring the hosts within 28-6.
That, however, was as close as the Golden Eagles managed to get on the night as the Rams once again piled on the points in the second quarter to pull away for good.
Jordan Nichols is more known for his defensive prowess, but he was called upon Friday night to help carry the load on offense and he delivered with a hat trick of touchdowns.
First, Nichols hauled in a three yard catch from Penna then followed up with scoring runs of 27 and 12 yards respectively to help the Rams build a 49-6 halftime advantage and put a running clock in motion when the second half began.
A rough first half didn’t deter the Golden Eagles from continuing the battle once the game resumed and they scored three times as they continue to gain experience in this rebuilding season.
“We’re predominantly a young team and we realize this a rebuilding year,” Somerset coach Jeff Urban said. “We competed more with our age group in the second half, and we did a lot of positive things.”
Carson Sanner, Rowan Holmes, and Camden Lowery were the trio of sophomores to post touchdowns in the second half for the Golden Eagles as they hope what they learn now will turn into more on field success in the years to come.
Sandwiched between the Golden Eagles touchdowns was Penna’s fourth a final touchdown of the evening, a 24-yard connection with Jude Mugerwa who slipped behind the defense for an easy six that put a bow on the Rams explosive performance.
“We don’t have any holes on our offense or defense,” Penna said. “We have great game plans and great athletes.”
