HERMINIE, Pa. – A 27-point first quarter helped Ligonier Valley earn a 48-14 road victory over Yough in Friday’s WPIAL Class 2A Section 1 contest.
Ligonier Valley (4-2) produced two 100-yard rushers on the road. Nick Lonas totaled 116 rushing yards and two scores. John Jablunovsky added 105 yards on the ground and a score.
The visiting Rams went ahead on James Pleskovich’s 41-yard touchdown reception from Broderick Schreyer. Hunter Carr’s kick made it 7-0. Jablunovksy found paydirt from 80 yards out. Carr’s kick extended the lead to 14-0. McKinley Shearer picked off a pass and returned it 43 yards for a score. Haden Sierocky found the end zone from 10 yards out to give Ligonier Valley a 27-0 advantage after the first quarter.
Lonas tacked on a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Sierocky caught the conversion pass from Schreyer as Ligonier Valley led 35-0. Pleskovich caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Schreyer to give the Rams a 42-0 advantage at halftime.
Lonas found paydirt from 7 yards out as Ligonier Valley led 42-0 after the third quarter.
Yough (2-4) got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter. Gavin Roebuck caught a 10-yard touchdown reception. Raidon Kuroda scored from a yard out.
Ligonier Valley will travel to Burrell next week. After the Burrell game, the Rams host Serra Catholic, travel to Imani Christian Academy and entertain Derry Area.
