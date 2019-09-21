By scoring touchdowns on eight of its first nine drives, it was difficult to envision a more efficient start for Richland against Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference foe Somerset. The Rams tallied the first 62 points, using explosive plays from their talented crop of skilled players in a 62-8 triumph at Herlinger Field.
“I think it was our best game of the year,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said. “In that first half, we just executed on offense, defense and special teams.
“I’m proud of the way the guys prepared this week in the film room, on the practice field. It was a fast start.”
Richland improved to 5-0 and increased its LHAC winning streak to 16 games, while scoring at least 54 points for the third consecutive week.
Somerset dropped to 1-4, as the Golden Eagles were unable to contain Richland’s high-octane offense.
“They have some weapons there,” Somerset coach Bob Landis said. “They were able to get the ball out to their playmakers in space. (They have) A lot of athletes all over the field. They got them the ball in space and made things happen.”
Friday’s start of the game was an indication that the Rams were firing on all cylinders. Richland’s first three plays went for 57, 36 and 44 yards, all through the air from Kellan Stahl to Trevor Tustin, Koby Bailey and Caleb Burke, respectively. Stahl finished the night completing 12 of 20 passes for 288 yards and four touchdowns. Stahl now has 1,100 passing yards and 16 touchdowns in just five games.
“I think he’s just growing as a quarterback,” Coach Bailey said. “He’s really talented, he’s smart, he’s tough and he’s eager to learn. He wants to learn more about quarterback play. I’m excited to watch him play for the next couple years.”
Four Rams finished with at least 43 receiving yards. Tustin accounted for 44 rushing yards and 89 receiving yards on seven touches.
“Whenever you have a talented team like we do offensively, everybody knows they’re only going to get a couple touches,” Coach Bailey said. “Because what we do is we spread it around so nobody can key on one particular guy. So that makes our guys hungry to do something special when they get the ball.”
On the first play of the game, Stahl faked a handoff and hit the electrifying Tustin on a bubble screen. The senior made a couple defenders miss and sprinted 57 yards for the score. The first of seven Autumn Facci extra points made it 7-0 just 19 seconds into the game.
After a Somerset punt, Richland needed just two plays to increase its lead. Bailey’s 36-yard catch-and-run led to Burke getting behind the Somerset secondary to haul in a 44-yard touchdown pass.
Richland’s Jordan Ford picked off a pass at the Somerset 16.
Three plays later, Tustin rumbled in from 9 yards out.
The Rams had a nine-play, 52-yard march capped by Burke’s 14-yard touchdown reception when he pulled off a toe-tap just inside the left sideline. Richland led 28-0 after the first.
The sledding got even more difficult for Somerset as the Golden Eagles fumbled on their next possession. After Lucas Sabol’s fumble recovery, Stahl hit a streaking Tustin down the seam for a 25-yard touchdown on the very next play. Touchdown runs by Allen Mangus (27 yards), lineman Connor Rager (4) and Sabol (16) increased the advantage to 55-0 at halftime.
Mangus’ second touchdown on a 13-yard scamper added to the Richland advantage in the third.
Somerset got on the board in the fourth quarter. Bradley Bruner found Aiden VanLenten on a post route for a 19-yard score. The conversion pass to Trace Carolus set the final.
Richland finished with 469 total yards, 144 rushing and 325 passing.
