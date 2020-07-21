Chance Satcho and Grant Norris

Smith Transport’s Chance Satcho, left, steals second base in front of Martella’s Pharmacy shortstop Grant Norris in the bottom of the second inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Friday, July 17, 2020.

 By John Rucosky
Martella's Pharmacy used a six-run first inning to spark a five-inning, 11-1 victory over Smith Transport in Monday's Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League action at Sargent's Stadium at the Point.

Jake Ansell went 4-for-4 with two runs and one run batted in for second-place Martella's Pharmacy. Boston Bradley had two hits and plated a run. Brycen Rearick had a double.

On the mound, Ryan Shawley pitched all five innings, striking out five with no walks.

Morgan Mikesic had a hit and scored Smith Transport's lone run. Jordan Kocsis and Sullivan Schueltz each had a hit.

Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 5, Smith Transport 4: In Monday's late game at Sargent's Stadium, Tyler Horvat went 3-for-3, stole a base and scored a run in league-leading Paul Carpenter's victory.

Paul Carpenter's Justin Wright had a hit, stole a base, scored one run and drove in two. Jordan Sabol had a hit and a run. Devin Renzi pitched six innings, allowing seven hits with five strikeouts and three walks. Carter Chinn closed with a scoreless inning of relief for the save.

Smith Transport's Bobby Marsh went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Devin Kretchman went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and one run batted in. Chase Vargo had a triple and scored a run.

Laurel Auto Group 6, O 1: In Monday's game at Roxbury Park, Julius Thomas pitched a complete game, scattering six hits with three strikeouts and one walk as Laurel Auto Group beat O.

Jake Swank went 3-for-4 with a double and five RBIs to lead the Laurel Auto offense. Tyler Suder had two hits and scored twice, and Masen Akers went 2-for-3 with a walk. Logan Kasper had a hit and two runs scored, and Dallas Hite had a hit, one run scored and one run batted in.

Ryan Mastovich went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and O's lone run. Jake Shope went 2-for-4 and drove in a run. Chasen Claus and Corey Cavalier each had hits. Starting pitcher Lance Westover struck out five and walked one in six innings.