WINDBER – McConnellsburg started Thursday night’s District 5 Class 1A boys soccer title game with a quick strike right off the bat.
The Spartans methodically possessed the ball up field and scored just 15 seconds into the game to put Rockwood in an early hole.
McConnellsburg displayed its potent attack with three different players scoring in the first half and adding two own goals from Rockwood in the second half to prevail 5-1 and win its second straight district title before a large crowd at Windber Stadium.
“I think that caught all of us by surprise,” McConnellsburg coach Cory Houck said of the fast start. “We’ve had some quick starts this year, but nothing like that. That was amazing.
“That was the best-case scenario right there.”
No. 1 seed McConnellsburg (20-1) will meet District 3 runner-up Mount Calvary Christian School on Tuesday in the first round of the PIAA Class 1A tournament.
Rockwood’s season ended at 16-3-2. Senior Davide Coveccia scored with 19:12 left in the second half to end the shutout bid.
McConnellsburg’s quick goal set the tone for the Spartans.
“The turf is really fast and they’re a really fast team, so that was a bit of a wakeup call and certainly different from the first time we met, when we were a little more competitive,” Rockwood coach Zach Gaskin said.
McConnellsburg defeated No. 3 seed Rockwood 4-2 on Oct. 8.
After Lucas McKelvy scored 15 seconds in after his shot ricocheted off Rockwood goalkeeper John Mowry’s hands, Dalton DeShong’s marker went into the left side of the net in the 11th minute to lead 2-0. Kyle Romig’s blast from around 25 yards out soared into the left side of the net as well with 8:24 remaining in the first half.
Rockwood’s best scoring chances came off corner kicks, but the Rockets were unable to provide the finishing touches. McConnellsburg finished the half with a 5-3 advantage in shots on goal.
A dose of bad luck hindered Rockwood’s ability to get back in the game. A McConnellsburg cross attempt was knocked in by a Rockwood defender in the 53rd minute. After Coveccia’s marker after a loose ball in front of the net was put home, another own goal from Rockwood increased the deficit to 5-1 with 15:15 left.
Emotions escalated throughout the game. In the second half, five different Rockwood players received a yellow card. Senior Luke Latuch was handed a red card with 1:13 to play.
“When it’s a championship game, things get a little heated,” Gaskin said. “You try to make that extra effort to make the play. I think sometimes, it goes a little bit too far. We really tried to keep our fouls to a minimum this year. In a championship game, the competitive juices flow.”
McConnellsburg outshot Rockwood 8-6 and ended up with a 4-2 advantage in corner kicks.
On Thursday, the Spartans’ fast start was a reversal of fortunes from the Oct. 8 meeting against Rockwood.
“Honestly, in the first match, we came out and scored early and then we ended up with a red card and scored with 10 men,” Gaskin said. “I felt like we were pretty evenly matched in that competition had we not gotten the red card. In this game, it was pretty clear from the beginning we were playing with a little bit of desperation.”
Gaskin capped off his first season leading the Rockets, who won district titles in 2018 and 2020.
“I got a great group of kids here,” Gaskin said.
“I’ve walked into not knowing what to expect to really enjoying my time with these kids. They’re competitors. They’re good kids. They put their whole heart and soul into it.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
