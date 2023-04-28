CRESSON, Pa. – A quartet of Penn Cambria High School seniors who helped lead their respective programs to District 6 team titles during the 2022-23 scholastic season announced their plans to continue their academic and athletic careers at the NCAA Division III level on Friday afternoon.
Abby Crossman will play basketball at Penn State Altoona, and Katie Della is set to join the hoops squad at Juniata College. Kaylee Mento is slated to play golf at Mount Aloysius College, and Bella Spahr will hit the links at Carlow University.
Crossman instantly felt at home at Penn State Altoona. The Lions compete in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference.
“Once I went to Penn State Altoona, I loved the coaches,” Crossman said.
“The campus is just beautiful. I just knew whenever I went there that was the college I wanted to go to.”
The 5-foot-11 guard will major in early education. She already has connections on the team.
“I talked to some of the girls because I’ve known them,” Crossman said. “That was a big thing. The coaches were just really nice and welcoming.”
Crossman, who lettered four years in basketball, helped the Panthers win the 2023 District 6 Class 4A title.
She took a quantum leap between her junior and senior seasons. After averaging 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game as a junior, her numbers rose to 15.5 points, 7.5 boards and 3.3 steals per contest in 2022-23.
“I knew I needed to work on (my shot) if I wanted to get the playing time,” Crossman said. “It was on me if I wanted to achieve that.”
Crossman is the daughter of Justin and Diana Crossman.
Della is a 6-foot forward who grabbed 103 rebounds as a junior and 90 more this past season. Della found an ideal fit with the Eagles, who compete in the Landmark Conference.
“When I did go on a visit, I actually got there and said, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m going here. I love it here,’ ” Della said.
“I kind of knew as soon as I got there.
“You just know.”
Della, who earned three basketball letters, plans to major in early education and special education. Memories made during her senior season helped lead Della to pursuing playing college basketball.
“I played a lot of travel basketball, but it really wasn’t on mind until this year,” Della said. “It was kind of sentimental. ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t even imagine playing my last game. I’m not done yet.’ I just want to keep going.”
Going to one of Juniata’s home games this season made an indelible impact on Della.
“The team, they looked like they were having so much fun,” Della said. “I love that. They looked like they were not just best friends, but actually like sisters. I thought, ‘I want to be a part of that.’ ”
Della is the daughter of Don and Julie Della.
A return to the golf links in 2022 helped spark Mento’s continued interest in the sport. After focusing on volleyball during her sophomore and junior years, she played golf again as a senior. It led her to joining the Mount Aloysius golf team this fall.
“I wanted to stay local because I feel like a lot of my friends recently are staying local,” said Mento, who will major in marketing. “Then I have the opportunity to golf at the Mount. I do like golfing, it’s one of my favorite hobbies.”
Mento finished in fifth place at the 2022 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship match. She was a member of the 2022 District 6 Class 2A team champions, a first in school history.
Mento, who also participates in bocce ball, will be coached by a familiar face.
“Dylan Link is their head coach,” Mento said. “He was my seventh-grade social studies teacher, so I already knew him. It was kind of neat I would be on a team with him coaching. I knew a lot of the players already.”
Mento, who is a waitress at Summit Country Club – Penn Cambria’s home course – detailed her return to golf this past fall.
“It was very last-minute,” Mento said. “I’ve been golfing my whole life.
“I played freshman year, then I quit the last two years to play volleyball.
“So my senior year, (golf coach) Doug (Fogel) ran into me and said, ‘Kaylee, come back your senior year.’ I did it my senior year. I’m happy it happened.”
Mento is the daughter of Bob and Jackie Mento.
Spahr, who finished third at the 2022 District 6 Class 2A and LHAC matches, is the fourth member of the girls golf team to announce their commitment to play college golf. In December, Kaylee Marshall and Alyssa Mostick decided to play golf at Juniata College.
Carlow stuck out to Spahr in terms of her preferred nursing major and being an urban campus.
“Carlow really caught my eye because it’s in Pittsburgh,” Spahr said.
“They have a really good golf team.
“They have a really good nursing program. I loved it out there.”
Being a member of the first District 6 championship golf team in school history meant a lot to Spahr.
“I’m really proud of my teammates and our team,” Spahr said. “My sophomore year, we weren’t the best. We were still learning how the game worked. Then junior year, we started getting a lot better. We only lost one match. This year, the three other seniors and I wanted to win districts.
“I’m really proud of the team because we accomplished a lot.”
Tasting success on the golf course fueled Spahr to continue playing in college.
“I didn’t want to play sports in college until my junior year after we placed second at districts,” Spahr said.
“It sparked something in me to keep playing. I didn’t want to give up on something like that.”
Spahr, also a member of the basketball and track and field teams, is the daughter of Pete and Tracy Spahr.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
