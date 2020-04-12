Cooper Warshel has no problem finding the positives in staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m enjoying quarantine,” said the Richland junior, who finished eighth at 145 pounds in the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships last month. “Now I don’t have to worry about a seven-hour school day and homework after.”
Instead, Warshel can get his workouts in at a more leisurely pace, even if his days often begin at 6 a.m. with an online cardiovascular workout with Young Guns Wrestling Club.
He can easily find the time to lift weights, run sprints up the hills around his home or help his body recover from workouts with a relaxing ice bath.
He doesn’t have any partners to push him the way he might in a live match, but he’s able to “play wrestle,” which involves practicing moves at a slower speed and with less physical exertion, with a variety of partners from siblings to parents to Cami, the family dog.
“Our mat’s not too big,” Warshel said. “It’s only big enough for play wrestling for now, but we’re looking to buy a bigger one so that we can do some live wrestling – at least as long as my dad can go with me. Hopefully it doesn’t last all through summer.”
Warshel’s never concentrated heavily on freestyle or Greco-Roman, the styles commonly wrestled throughout the spring and summer, but he is sad that the pandemic will cancel two of his favorite folkstyle events – in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Orlando, Florida. Aside from that, he’s quite comfortable training on his own.
He does yoga with his mother Kelly, who is a doctor with Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center in Windber, and walks on a balance beam while his siblings Colby and Delainey try to knock him off the apparatus.
“Wrestling’s the best sport to be in in this kind of thing because there are some different things you can do to work on to get better – flexibility, mental exercise, play wrestling with your dog,” he said.
