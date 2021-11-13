VANDERGRIFT, Pa. – Fresh off the program's first PIAA soccer tournament victory since 2005, the Somerset boys soccer team came into Saturday’s quarterfinal knowing the difficult task it faced.
Quaker Valley, in the postseason for the 40th consecutive season, showed its vast playoff experience with a 7-0 victory in a PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal game at Kiski Area’s Richard Dilts Stadium.
Wil Dunda scored from about 15 yards out three minutes into the match, and the Quakers kept the play exclusively in the Somerset defensive zone for most of the first half after that.
Quaker Valley (21-2) would add four more goals before the intermission and will now move on to the semifinals against North Catholic, a 2-0 victor over Ambridge.
The Quakers, winners of eight in a row, are one victory away from going for their eighth state title and their third in the past five seasons.
“We knew what we were up against coming in,” Somerset coach Mark Wassilchalk said. “We knew that if we were to be successful, it would take a miracle. These guys have a tremendous program, seven state wins already. There’s no doubt who the better team was, and we wish them the best.”
“That’s part of our game plan, high-tempo, high-powered team offensively,” Quaker Valley coach J.J. Veshio said. “We want to set the tone right from the start, and they were able to do that.”
Somerset finished the season at 14-4-3. The Golden Eagles defeated Karns City 1-0 in the PIAA first round on Tuesday. It was the first state tournament win for Somerset since a 2-1 overtime victory over Middletown in 2005.
What made matters worse for the Golden Eagles was a leg injury to senior standout Mckay Ross less than four minutes into the match that ended his Golden Eagles career.
“I feel bad for all the seniors, particular Mckay, who have given four hard years to the program," Wassilchalk said.
Ross scored the only goal in Tuesday’s opening round victory over Karns City.
Ryan Edwards, Tim Smith and Keller Chamovitz all scored goals in a 4-minute, 34-second span in the first half to put the Quaker ahead 4-0. Chamowitz’s goal had a nasty spin that couldn’t be corralled by Somerset goalkeeper Quentin Robison.
Somerset had a free kick late in the first half, but nothing materialized. The Golden Eagles had little time to set any sort of offense with the Quakers shutting off possible passing lanes.
Bennett Haas concluded the first half scoring at the 4:22 mark.
“I think when you are experienced in playoff games, it just adds a little bit,” Veshio said. “Not that Somerset wasn’t talented, but there’s an extra grit you have to instill in the game to move forward, and I think that’s what we had today.”
Blaise Burns and Chamovitz tallied goals 77 seconds apart to conclude the scoring.
Robison made some outstanding saves, or the Quakers would have won by an even larger margin.
Chamovitz was going for the hat trick when Robison tipped away a shot, then made three more superb saves in the next three Quakers sequences. The junior recorded 18 saves.
“Quentin had to do a ton of work and the four guys in front of him will feel some of the shots they blocked over the coming days,” Wassilchalk said. “For our guys, I don’t want this to take away from the season they had. In my years of coaching, this team has improved more than any team I’ve ever had in one season.”
The Somerset followers waited at the gate following the post-match huddle to give the Golden Eagles a final ovation for their season’s effort.
