COMMODORE – Purchase Line scored 41 unanswered points between the first and fourth quarters to come away with a 48-12 Heritage Conference victory over United on Saturday night.
United junior Hunter Cameron scored on a 65-yard rushing touchdown to bring the Lions (0-8) within 7-6 midway through the first quarter. Cameron left with an injury in the second quarter and did not return to the game.
Purchase Line (5-3) was able to go on a scoring spree, which included 27 points in the second quarter, to gain a comfortable lead heading into halftime.
Touchdowns from Jacob Barnett (21 and 15 yards) and Josh Syster (9 and 55), plus a blocked punt recovered in the end zone allowed Purchase Line to lead 41-6 at the break. Syster went over 1,000 yards for the season in the second quarter.
The second half was played with 8-minute quarters on a running clock.
Purchase Line’s Vinny Scott scored from 4 yards out to give the Red Dragons a 48-6 lead in the third.
United's Jacob Boring added a 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth to set the final.
