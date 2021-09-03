ARMAGH, Pa. – If there is something for the United Lions to build on from Friday night, it was the second half.
Although the final score may not indicate it, United’s short-handed offense showed signs of life after halftime in a 41-0 loss to Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game at Thomas J. Madill Field.
After gaining just one first down in the first half, the Lions had limited success moving the ball in the second half, leaving coach Kevin Marabito hopeful it could be a sign of things to come.
“You hope so,” Marabito said. “We made some adjustments at the half. We started to move the ball, and then you get turnovers. Turnovers come back to haunt you, but we did some good things in the second half. We’ve just got to get better in a lot of aspects.”
Playing without starting quarterback Zach Worthington, who was sidelined with an injury he suffered in last week’s season-opener, the Lions looked like a team out of sorts in the first half, gaining nine team yards.
Senior wide receiver Jacob Boring got the start at quarterback, and Purchase Line zeroed in on stopping United’s running game and putting the pressure on Boring in his new role.
“That was really the move we had to make,” Marabito said, “and it weakens us in other places, but Jake, he’s a heck of a young man. He’s competitive. He’s going to make things work for us and he’ll get better.
“He’s shouldering the blame. That was the thing he said, that it was on him. It’s not on him, it’s a team thing. Jake’s going to do a great job for us, and we’ve got all the confidence in the world in him.”
Things got slightly better for United after halftime, highlighted by a nine-play, 34 yard drive on the Lions’ first possession of the second half. United reached the Purchase Line 33-yard line before fumbling the ball.
United finished with 78 total yards, committed three turnovers, had a punt blocked inside its 10-yard line and failed to take advantage of two Purchase Line turnovers.
“I’m proud of the effort they put in the second half,” Marabito said, “but we had those couple turnovers there in the first half, two big turnovers, and we couldn’t capitalize on it. You’ve got to be able to move the football.
“We’re hurting at some key positions and we’re just trying to get it. The kids are working hard, and we’ll bounce back next week.”
Purchase Line overcame turnovers on each of its first two drives of the game – including an interception on the first play of the game – to take a 20-0 halftime lead.
Jayce Brooks scored all three first-half touchdowns for the Red Dragons, on runs of 1, 1 and 6 yards.
Purchase Line poured it on in the second half, scoring three long touchdowns to enact the mercy rule 13 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Brock Small scored on a 65-yard run on the first play of the fourth to round out the scoring, which followed touchdown runs of 25 yards by Brady Syster and 31 yards by Andrew Beer in the third quarter.
United (0-2) visits Homer-Center next week.
