COMMODORE – On a rain-drenched night that made field conditions less than favorable, points came at a premium for both Conemaugh Township and Purchase Line.
But a successful two-point conversion in the first quarter by the Red Dragons and a few critical errors by the Indians late in the fourth quarter was the difference as Purchase Line eked out a narrow 14-12 victory on Friday night.
“I thought we dominated them in the first half running the ball,” Purchase Line coach Matt Falisec said. “In the second half, we didn’t really change much. I know they adjusted, but we still should’ve been able to run the ball. Credit Conemaugh Township, they came out and stuck it to us in the second half. (It was a) good, even game. Lots of fun to be a part of, and thank goodness we got the win.”
On Purchase Line’s fourth play from scrimmage, senior running back Brady Syster, who carried 18 times for 124 yards, avoided two tackles and raced down the middle of the field for a 64-yard TD. The two-point conversion run by Jayce Brooks that followed gave the Red Dragons an 8-0 lead and ended up changing the game dramatically.
Quarterback John Elick rushed seven times for 44 yards and scored on a 3-yard TD run midway through the second.
Tanner Shirley single-handedly at times kept the Indians afloat offensively. He finished 9 of 23 for 133 yards and a 20-yard TD pass to Braden Adams. He also had a 1-yard rushing touchdown on the Indians’ first possession, which capped the only drive in the first half where the Indians moved the ball effectively.
The Indians had two separate chances to tie the game on two-point conversion attempts, but both of Shirley’s passes were batted down and fell harmlessly to the turf.
But despite a lackluster performance offensively, which included just 78 yards rushing, largely because of the conditions, the Indians gave themselves a chance down the stretch.
After getting a critical third down stop and forcing Purchase Line to punt, Conemaugh Township took over at its own 42-yard line with 1:16 left and no timeouts.
The Indians moved the ball inside the Red Dragons 20 yard line with the help of a pass interference penalty.
But a block in the back penalty and an errant snap over the head of Shirley knocked them back to the 35-yard line. Shirley clocked the ball with 5.7 seconds left before Jackson Byer was called on to attempt a game-winning 47-yard field goal.
But his kick was short and wide to the left, thus allowing Purchase Line to take one final kneel down to preserve the win.
“We didn’t think we were going to get it into the end zone,” Conemaugh Township coach Tony Penna Jr. said about the decision to kick a field goal rather than try a Hail Mary. “The penalty was a killer. We were right down there. The bad snap just put us into a bad position.”
Conemaugh Township hosts Everett next Friday to close out its season. Purchase Line entertains Claysburg-Kimmel.
