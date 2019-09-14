COMMODORE – The Northern Cambria High School football team sustained what could be a season-shaping loss on Friday night.
And that’s not the 28-6 defeat handed to them by Purchase Line at a windy Barry T. Madill Field.
Late in the Heritage Conference setback, which dropped the Colts to 2-2 with a couple of pivotal games upcoming against 3-1 Marion Center and 4-0 Homer-Center, junior quarterback Mike Hoover was helped from the field, limping noticeably after a Red Dragon defender fell on his leg as he tried unsuccessfully to elude.
Hoover entered the game completing more than 70 percent of his passes for better than 500 yards. He threw for almost 200 yards in last week’s 28-14 comeback victory over West Shamokin.
“You lose your leader on the field,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said. “That’s your guy. That’s your voice. That’s your path (to the team). These are high school kids. You need an intelligent voice on the field, and that’s Mikey. When he goes down, we sputter. We struggle to generate some offense.”
That’s concerning for the Colts, because, even with Hoover for much of Friday’s game, they still were held to 165 yards in total offense.
If Hoover is unable to go, Owen Prasko, who contended with Hoover to be the Colts’ starting quarterback, probably will get the call. Prasko has been playing running back, and he accounted for most of Northern Cambria’s offense against Purchase Line on a 93-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that evened the score at 6-6. He finished with 101 yards on nine carries despite being sacked twice.
“We have to sit down and think about what Owen is comfortable (running), because, in high school football, you don’t have a week of offense to prepare,” Shutty said of the possibility of switching to more of a read-option look.
Northern Cambria managed just nine first downs against the Dragons, and big-play running threat Adam Kopera was held to 36 yards on 11 carries. The Colts ran 42 plays.
“We need to regroup as a team,” Northern Cambria senior captain Joe Wagner said. “Too many mental mistakes.”
Josh Syster (112 yards) and Kyle Day (105 yards) each surpassed 100 yards rushing and registered two touchdowns for Purchase Line (2-2).
After struggling to finish drives in the first two quarters, the Dragons put together 13-play, 70-yard and seven-play, 55-yard drives over their first three possessions of the second half to take control.
“We came to play tonight. I thought we were very physical all over the field, and it was a great win,” Purchase Line coach Matt Falisec said.
Purchase Line took an 8-6 lead into the intermission after a snap from the 10 rolled to Jorden Wise and the Colts punter was unable to outrun a swarm of Red Dragons in the back of the end zone at the 2:42 mark of the second quarter.
However, the Colts avoided further damage when they turned away Purchase Line on downs at the Northern Cambria 20 in the final minute of the half. It was the third time in the first half Northern Cambria stopped the Dragons on fourth down inside their own 30 in the first half.
After the second of those stops, Prasko took a jet sweep, cut back and found nothing but open field ahead of him, going 93 yards for a touchdown that tied the game early in the second quarter.
Purchase Line punished the Colts on the ground on the first drive of the contest, covering all 52 yards on five running plays to get on the board first. After taking it 23 yards to the 7, Syster did the honors himself to open the scoring on the very next play.
Purchase Line rushed for 173 yards in the first half.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.