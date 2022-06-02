SOMERSET, Pa. – Bedford couldn’t have asked for much more from its pitching combination of freshman left-hander Ty Decker and senior Mercury Swaim.
Unfortunately for the Bisons, Punxsutawney’s pitching was virtually flawless.
Junior Jake Sikora totaled 14 strikeouts in seven shutout innings and the Chucks scratched out a pair of runs via two RBI doubles in their half of the eighth to best the Bisons 2-0 in the District 5-8-9 Class 3A championship on Wednesday.
“It was a definite struggle,” Punxsutawney coach Mike Dickey said. “We haven’t played in two weeks. You wonder how you’re going to respond after not playing.
“It’s tough to come out and be fired up.
“They kept us off-balance. We gutted it out there in the last inning.”
Sikora allowed just two hits and struck out the side on two separate occasions, including in the seventh to send the game into extra innings.
Reliever Zeke Bennett notched the save after striking out all three batters he faced in the bottom of the eighth.
Bennett also started Punxsutawney’s eighth inning rally after working a leadoff walk.
Senior Isaac London was 0-for-3 with a strikeout before a double over the head of Bedford left fielder Riley Knox scored Bennett and broke the scoreless tie.
After a groundout moved London to third, Josh Tyger blasted an RBI double that one-hopped the fence in left field to provide the Chucks (15-4) with a crucial insurance run.
“Big hit by Tyger there to get us two (runs),” Dickey said. “Getting the second one was huge.”
Decker got the start for Bedford and threw three scoreless innings, giving up two hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
Swaim suffered the tough-luck loss after throwing five innings, surrendering two earned runs on four hits to pair with two strikeouts and three walks.
“Ty Decker, again – we have high expectations for him as a freshman,” Bedford coach Adam Arnold said. “He gave us the three innings we were looking for.
“Then, Mr. Do Everything, Mercury Swaim, I’m going to miss the heck out of that kid for many, many reasons. His ability to do what he does on a daily basis for us is astronomical.”
But despite the near-perfect pitching and a defense that turned three double plays to help keep Punxsutawney off the scoreboard, the inability to consistently put balls in play hurt the Bisons.
That’s not to say Bedford didn’t have its chances. In the bottom of the first after Quincy Swaim reached base on an error and advanced to third, Sikora struck out Mercury Swaim to end the inning.
With two on and two outs in the third, Sikora once again escaped damage by sitting Mercury Swaim down on strikes.
That was the best opportunity the Bisons would have until the eighth when No. 9 hitter Owen Taylor struck out but reached first base after the ball skipped past catcher Ashton Stonbraker.
Stonbraker redeemed himself soon after by picking off Taylor at first for the second out.
“We got some lucky bounces early, just weren’t able to get that key hit in a key situation,” Arnold said. “That’s really the defining point of this baseball game.”
Sikora and Peyton Hetrick each doubled for the Chucks, who will match up with District 6 runner-up Penns Valley at a time and place to be determined in the first round of the PIAA tournament on Monday.
Bedford wrapped up a 5-14 season that was dominated by a youth movement. Six of the nine players that started against Punxsutawney were freshmen.
“Just being in that environment, being in this arena,” said Arnold on how the loss can propel his young team. “Feeling the pressure and how they were going to respond to it is huge. They don’t have to wonder next time when we get there. and we will get back. I feel quite certain about that.”
