The prospect of opening day of deer firearms season returning to the Monday after Thanksgiving may soon be up for debate in the general assembly, as state Rep. Brian Smith (R-Jefferson) issued a memo this past month to propose legislation that would amend the change that moved the opener in 2019. That year the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s board of commissioners voted 5-3 to move opening day to the Saturday after the holiday.
When the state House of Representatives begins to fully function, Smith hopes to propose legislation that will have the firearms season run for 13 consecutive days – from the Monday after Thanksgiving to a second Sunday. That would not change the length of the 14-day season, but would simply remove the current opening weekend days and replace them with the following two Sundays.
“The reason I put the memo out was that I was contacted by some constituents who talked to me about it and said they would like me to research it and look at the reasons why Saturday was brought about, and that they would like it to go back to Monday,” said Smith.
He plans to attend the commissioner’s annual meeting on Jan. 28.
“I’m getting a lot of phone calls, and a lot of emails from all over the state, and out of the state – from people that come here to hunt – that are for it.
“I’m getting ones that are against it too and I listen to them, but the majority are for the change (back to Monday).”
Smith stated his constituents have argued the Game Commission’s move to a Saturday opener has hurt businesses that rely on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday shopping revenue, as well as non profit organizations such as local volunteer fire companies that conduct fundraisers on Thanksgiving weekend. Smith stated that he understands why some hunters favor the Saturday opener, but he still has concerns.
“For me it’s balancing the harmony between the businesses and the families by going back to a Monday start,” Smith said.
He believes the Game Commission changed opening day to increase youth hunting license sales, and doesn’t think that goal was accomplished.
“If that was their only reason, then I think they should revert back, because the outcome that they wanted didn’t happen,” he said.
Game Commission communications director Travis Lau said that hunter recruitment was not the only reason for the opening date change, and was secondary to giving more people the opportunity to hunt.
“The likelihood for greater participation was the driving force behind the change,” Lau said. “Youth participation always was a part of that. and there was always a thought an opening day that’s more convenient for more people is better for hunter recruitment.”
He added, “With a Monday opener, working hunters often couldn’t hunt. The same goes for college students, and even school-age hunters in districts where Monday is not part of the Thanksgiving break.”
In 2021 the Pennsylvania Game Commission contracted with Responsive Management, a Virginia-based survey research firm specializing in natural resource and outdoor recreation issues, to conduct a telephone survey of Pennsylvania deer hunters to gather their opinions about the opening day change, after they had two seasons to experience it.
The results were presented at the commissioner’s January meeting that year after 2,009 resident hunters were surveyed.
The study found that 60% of hunters favored the Saturday opener, while only 27% opposed the move. 12% had no preference.
Lau said, “There’s nothing to indicate opinions have changed” since that survey.
The overview found that Saturday-opener support was higher among those age 54 and younger, and higher among those who had children who hunted.
The top reasons cited by those supporters was that they enjoyed the additional opportunity, as they had work obligations on Monday, or that their children had school that day.
“By moving the opening day to Saturday, a weekend day when fewer people are working or going to school and more people have off, hunting on the opening day became a reality for hunters who otherwise would have been shut out,” Lau said.
According to the survey, 62% of hunters admitted the change had no impact on their hunting, while 25% of hunters said it had a positive impact, and just 11% said it had a negative impact.
The most common reasons given by those who opposed the Saturday opener were that the Monday opener was consistent with long-standing tradition, and that their rituals of hunting camp set up were rushed.
Interestingly, a separate study performed by the Game Commission that year revealed that many hunters who stopped purchasing licenses for a one year or more, known as “lapsed hunters,” returned to the sport in 2020.
That review, conducted by Game Commission human dimensions specialist Dr. Coren Jagnow, found that those who returned to hunting in 2020 admitted the Saturday opener had a positive impact on their decision to buy a license. In fact, 53% of respondents agreed that they started to hunt again in 2020 specifically because the firearms deer season opener had changed to Saturday.
John Rucosky is a photographer for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5055. Follow him on Twitter @JohnRucosky.
