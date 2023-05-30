BEDFORD, Pa. – An 11-run fifth inning helped Punxsutawney break away from Chestnut Ridge and prevail 15-0 in five innings in the District 5-8-9 Class 3A title game at Bedford High School.
Chestnut Ridge (10-10) needed to use four pitchers in the pivotal fifth inning. Garrett Emerick allowed eight hits and six runs (four earned) over four-plus innings.
The Chucks, who combined to hit two home runs, scored two runs each in the first and third innings to lead 4-0.
Justin Whysong recorded Chestnut Ridge’s lone hit.
Punxsutawney (18-2) will face the loser of Wednesday’s District 7 title game between Riverside and Neshannock in the first round of the PIAA tournament on Monday.
