The Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association (PSFCA) East/West Small School All-Star Game will have strong area ties.
Richland High School football coach Brandon Bailey will serve as head coach of the West all-star squad in the small school game that will be played on Sunday, May 29 at Rocco Ortenzio Stadium at Bishop McDevitt High School.
Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus will be among Bailey's assistant coaches on the West small-school team.
Six area players were named to the West team in the small-school (Class 1A-3A) contest, including three from Richland, two from Windber and one from Bedford.
Rams record-breaking quarterback Kellan Stahl, wide receiver/defensive back Griffin LaRue and standout two-way lineman Aidan Thomas each were named to the West squad.
Windber's athletic wide receiver/defensive back/return specialist Keith Charney and versatile lineman Brady Russo were selected.
Bedford's star quarterback/linebacker Mercury Swaim was picked as an athlete on the West.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.