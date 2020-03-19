The Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association’s main priority is the health and safety of our student-athletes, their families, coaches, event staff, fans, volunteers and media.
In response to numerous inquiries pertaining to the potential impact of the coronavirus on upcoming PSFCA events, we are closely monitoring the rapidly-evolving situation.
At this time, the PSFCA Executive Board and the various committee members associated with our events are examining all scenarios and options related to two all-star games in May.
Ligonier Valley’s Michael Petrof was selected to play in the 63rd annual Big 33 Football Classic on May 25.
Richland’s Caleb Burke and Ligonier Valley’s Christian Jablonski were picked to compete in the 19th annual East/West All-Star Game on May 24.
As updated information is released by the Pennsylvania departments of Health and Education, the Governor’s office, federal government, and other state and county authorities, the PSFCA may find it necessary and warranted to implement changes to these events. More information will be provided as it becomes available. Please follow updates on social media and website at www.Big33.org and www.PSFCA.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.