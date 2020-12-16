Pitt-Johnstown professor of political science and faculty athletics representative Dr. Ray Wrabley will serve on the newly formed Pennsylvania State Athletics Conference’s (PSAC) Social Justice Task Force, announced Wednesday by conference Commissioner Steve Murray.
The group will represent a broad spectrum of backgrounds with the common goal of combatting racism and injustice while focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion within the league.
The purpose of the Social Justice Task Force is to assist the PSAC and its member institutions in developing and recommending policy, programs, initiatives and education for the awareness, improvement and success of the conference’s efforts in diversity, inclusion, equity and social justice.
“Athletics has often led the positive social movements in history,” explains Murray. “Our role in improving the conversations and circumstance within which our member institutions operate is critical. With the creation of the task force, we take a significant step in having a positive influence for particularly our student-athletes.”
The task force will be composed of a diverse blend of student-athletes, coaches, campus administrators and athletics department staff members, with at least one representative from each of the league’s 18 full member institutions.
