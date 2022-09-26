Chestnut Ridge High School graduate and California (Pa.) junior linebacker Noah Dillow earned the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Defensive Athlete of the Week on Monday.
Dillow helped anchor a stifling defense on Saturday afternoon, as the Vulcans opened PSAC West play with a 49-7 victory over Edinboro. He posted six tackles (three solo), one tackle for a loss and a 72-yard interception return for a touchdown in the win.
Dillow registered his first interception of the year just three plays after the Fighting Scots converted an onside kick, and the return for a touchdown extended the lead to 21-7 with 3:58 left in the first quarter.
A three-year starter, Dillow is second on the team with 29 tackles (nine solo) this season and has added 3 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one interception. He matched his career high with 13 stops in Week 2 at Kutztown and has collected at least six stops in three of the four games this fall.
The Tribune-Democrat Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, Dillow received PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Week honors for the fourth time in his career. He was selected the PSAC West Freshman of the Year in 2019 before earning All-PSAC West First-Team status last season.
