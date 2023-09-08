BERLIN, Pa. – Pace Prosser threw two touchdown passes and added an electrifying 70-yard interception return for a score on defense for Berlin Brothersvalley, which proved to be too much for the Everett Warriors in a 41-13 victory.
Prosser thought Berlin Brothersvalley started slow.
“We started out slow, but we got it going in the second quarter,” Prosser said. “When I am throwing the ball, I just try to read the defense, and put the ball where my players can make plays.”
“We knew Everett was going to play us tough, and they are going to be just fine,” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Doug Paul said.
“Coach (Brian) Koontz definitely has them heading in the right direction, and we have kind of been like that as well feeling teams out in the first, and then getting it going in the second quarter, and all in all pretty proud of the effort tonight.”
Berlin Brothersvalley took the opening drive and marched down the field with Cooper Huston capping it off with a 3-yard touchdown run to put the Mountaineers in front 7-0.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Prosser was picked by Everett’s Dillen Bell on the next series. A fumble by Aiden Ream stopped another Mountaineers drive in the opening quarter, but the Berlin Brothersvalley defense stood strong not allowing a first down on the ensuing drive.
The scoring picked up to open the second quarter with Prosser scrambling and finding a wide-open Cooper Huston from 17 yards out to make it 14-0.
Everett moved the ball on the next series, but stalled out as they reached the redzone.
A Berlin Brothersvalley punt set up the Warriors on their next possession near midfield, but Prosser intercepted a Jonathon Cooper pass and raced 70 yards down the left sideline for the score making it 21-0 and bringing the hometown fans to their feet.
“Our defensive coordinator scouts the other team’s offense, and puts us in position to make plays,” Prosser said. “After the pick, I had a convoy running down the sideline and they made some big blocks to get me in the end zone.”
As the quarter winded down, Berlin Brothersvalley got one chance and Prosser hit Haydon Hutzell for a 19-yard strike with under a minute left in the half making it 28-0.
Berlin Brothersvalley kept it rolling to start the third with a nice seven play drive capped off with a 13-yard run by Cooper Huston to make it 34-0 after the extra point attempt was blocked.
Everett got the ball after the kickoff and started to move it down the field, but the drive was halted when Berlin’s Aiden Ream recovered a bad snap to give the ball back to the Mountaineers.
Five plays later Ream cashed it in from one yard out to extend the Mountaineers lead to 41-0
Everett got on the board two minutes into the fourth with Jakobe Harman plunging in from five yards to break up the shutout by Berlin, and the Warriors Nolan Whisel added a late score to set the final at 41-13 as both teams went deep into their benches.
Everett will have to regroup quickly with Northern Bedford County next on the schedule.
“I thought we battled very well. They are a very good team,” Koontz said.
“I wrote two things on the board. You must play with good effort, and you must compete, and I thought we did that for the better part of the game.”
Berlin Brothersvalley (3-0) visits Laurel next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.