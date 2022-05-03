A veteran guard, Braden Adams joined Shanksville-Stonycreek this season as part of a co-op agreement.
A second-year player with the poise of a seasoned leader, Pace Prosser helped the Berlin Brothersvalley program build on a state runner-up finish despite heavy graduation losses.
Both players were recognized Tuesday as second-team selections in Class 1A on the Pennsylvania Sportswriters’ All-State Boys Basketball Team.
Adams played his senior season on the Shanksville-Stonycreek team after Shade, a WestPAC rival, ended its basketball program.
The 6-foot-2 Adams adapted to his new surroundings by scoring 557 points (21.4 ppg.) while adding 239 rebounds (9.2 rpg.), 66 assists (2.5 apg.) and 65 steals (2.5 spg.) on a Vikings team that reached the District 5 Class 1A semifinal round and finished fourth in the district.
“I knew some of the kids from before. It was not like they were different people who I didn’t meet before,” said Adams, a career 1,000-point scorer in basketball and a standout in football. “We all got along really well from the start. We built up the chemistry game by game, and we felt really comfortable on the court.”
Adams reached double-digit scoring in 25 of 26 games for 11-15 Shanksville. He scored 30 or more points four times and surpassed 20 points in 17 games.
“The co-op was starting right before the season and we didn’t have a ton of chances to practice together before the season,” Shanksville coach Matt Long said. “He got out to a quick start. He gave us veteran leadership and a guy who we could count on for 20 points a game. We put him on the toughest kid to guard. He did a lot of things that provided leadership for us.
“It was definitely a blessing, and I enjoyed getting a chance to coach him,” Long said. “A real personable kid. He had no ego. He was willing to do whatever we needed of him. He really did whatever we needed.”
Adams thanked his teammates and coaches. He also credited his parents and former Shade coach Wade Fyock “for pushing me to do the best. I wouldn’t be in the position I am today without their support.”
Prosser has emerged as standout in basketball, football and baseball in only two seasons. Last year as a freshman, the 6-0 guard complemented the nearly all senior-oriented Mountaineers team that advanced to the state championship game.
In the 2021 state final, Prosser hit four 3-pointers and tallied 15 points as Berlin battled before falling 51-47 in overtime to Nativity BVM.
Similar storylines unfolded this season. As a sophomore, Prosser hit six 3-pointers and scored 28 points as the Mountaineers beat Southern Fulton 40-38 to claim their third consecutive District 5 Class 1A crown at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center.
“It was a fun year this year. I thought as the season went on we got a lot better and we played a lot better together as a team,” Prosser said. “A lot of different guys stepped up because we didn’t have a lot of guys returning from last season and only one senior.
“Next year we want to work hard, get better and hopefully reach a state championship.”
Prosser scored 521 points (20.8 ppg.) and had 188 rebounds (7.5 rpg.) and 150 assists (6.0 apg.) on a 17-8 Mountaineers team. He scored 30 or more points three times and went over 20 points 14 times.
“He did some good things this year,” said Berlin boys basketball coach Tanner Prosser, Pace’s father. “I think we’re fortunate to have a group of really good kids that all work hard and do things the right way. He’s been blessed to play with a lot of good players.”
Coach Prosser said the experience Pace gained during the 2021 run to Hershey made quite an impression.
“Also it’s a reflection of what some of our kids have done in the past,” Tanner Prosser said of the all-state honor. “We hadn’t had people make all state, then we had success in the state tournament the last couple of years. Elijah (Sechler), Will (Spochart) and Abe (Countryman). Without what those guys did in the past, we probably wouldn’t have got to play in some of the big games we’ve played in this year.”
Members of the Class 1A first team include: Davion Hill, 6-1, junior, St. John Neumann Regional Academy (Player of the Year); Vinnie Cugini, 6-2, junior, Aquinas Academy; Marquis Ratcliff, 6-6, senior, Nativity BVM; Jaden Gales, 6-6, senior, Bishop Canevin; Kevaughn Price, 6-2, senior, Bishop Canevin; and Hanief Clay, 5-9, senior, St. John Neumann Regional Academy.
Joining Adams and Prosser on the second team are: Lambert Palmer, 6-1, senior, Williamsburg; Alec Srock, 6-2, senior, DuBois Central Catholic; Evan Dumaine, 6-3, junior, Mount Calvary Christian; and Matt Stanley, 5-10, junior, Union.
The third team included: Grant Landis, 6-1, senior, Lancaster Country Day; Cody Miller, 6-2, senior, Nativity BVM; Xavier Spears, 6-10, sophomore, Notre Dame; Charlie Breindel, 6-0, senior, Elk County Catholic; Avery Kopcha, 5-11, sophomore, Mount Calvary Christian; and Lamont Samuels, 5-9 junior Farrell.
Gino Palmosina of state champion Bishop Canevin was named Class 1A Coach of the Year. The Crusaders went 25-4 and earned their first state crown by defeating St. John Neumann 64-47.
The Pennsylvania Sportswriters All-State Boys Basketball Team in each classification will be announced throughout the week. The schedule includes Class 2A on Wednesday; Class 3A on Thursday; Class 4A on Friday; Class 5A on Saturday; and Class 6A on Sunday.
