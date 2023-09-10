Browns 24, Bengals 3: In Cleveland, Deshaun Watson ran for a touchdown and threw for another, and Cleveland's defense bottled up Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow – the NFL's new highest-paid player – as Cleveland opened the season with a victory over its Ohio rival on Sunday.
Watson bolted for a 13-yard touchdown late in the first half, making the kind of dynamic play the Browns (1-0) envisioned when they signed him to a $230 million contract in 2022. He missed 11 games in 2022 for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
Watson is in uniform from the start this season, and his presence has Cleveland expecting big things.
He added a 3-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter to tight end Harrison Bryant, and Watson celebrated by skipping down the field in front of Cincinnati's sideline before converting the two-point try with a run up the middle.
Burrow had a rough opener, two days after signing a five-year, $275 million extension – giving him the highest average annual salary in league history. The Browns held Burrow to a career-worst 82 passing yards (14 of 31) as Cleveland's rebuilt defensive line pressured him all day.
Myles Garrett sacked Burrow on fourth down with 10:27 left to help seal Cleveland's stunningly easy win over the AFC North champions. The Browns forced the Bengals to punt 10 times in 14 possessions.
The Bengals (0-1) pulled Burrow with 5:15 left, and he spent the remainder of the game watching with his arms folded on the bench.
Dustin Hopkins kicked three field goals – from 42, 34 and 43 yards – in his debut for the Browns, who traded for him in August after cutting Cade York.
The 100th “Battle of Ohio” was short on memorable moments, but Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski improved to 6-1 against the Browns' in-state rival.
Watson's scoring run on a perfectly designed draw play put the Browns up 10-0 at the end of a sloppy first half in which the teams combined to punt 11 times.
Out of timeouts, the Browns overloaded the right side before Watson took the snap and sprinted left for the end zone, getting a seal block from wide receiver Amari Cooper.
Stefanski and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt celebrated with a big hug after their QB crossed the goal line.
Burrow missed most of training camp with a calf sprain and didn't appear to be as mobile as usual. The misty, wet weather didn't help him either as he struggled to get a good grip in the first half before putting on a glove.
Cincinnati punted seven times in the opening half, crossed midfield twice and picked up 97 yards.
Ravens 25, Texans 9: In Baltimore, J.K. Dobbins ran for an early touchdown before leaving with a torn Achilles tendon, Justice Hill scored twice in the second half and Baltimore pulled away for a triumph over Houston.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Dobbins' injury after the game and said he would miss the rest of the season, a significant blow to Baltimore's offense.
Lamar Jackson turned the ball over twice, and Baltimore (1-0) looked out of sync for much of its first game with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. But the Ravens kept Houston and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud out of the end zone.
The Texans (0-1) made a game of it for a half under new coach DeMeco Ryans, and Stroud directed a couple of solid drives, but Houston couldn't move the ball consistently enough.
Jackson threw for 169 yards, and rookie receiver Zay Flowers was the main source of excitement for Baltimore's new-look offense. He caught nine passes for 78 yards on a day when the Ravens were without tight end Mark Andrews because of a quad injury.
Odell Beckham Jr., who signed with Baltimore in the offseason, played for the first time since injuring his knee in the Super Bowl two seasons ago. He caught two passes and drew a couple of pass interference calls – including one that set up Hill's second TD.
Aside from Andrews, the Ravens now have at least two more key players dealing with injuries. Safety Marcus Williams left with a shoulder problem, a blow to a secondary that was already missing cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot). Then Dobbins caught a pass deep in Houston territory and walked off gingerly.
The Ravens did not pick up the fifth-year option on Dobbins' rookie deal before the season, meaning he could have played his last game for Baltimore. The former Ohio State star missed the 2021 season with a knee injury and played eight games last year.
In the fourth quarter, Baltimore left tackle Ronnie Stanley appeared to be in a lot of pain after going down with a knee injury, but he was able to walk off. Center Tyler Linderbaum also walked off after he hurt his ankle.
Stroud's career began in unusual fashion. The former Ohio State star caught his own pass – the first one he attempted – after it was deflected into the air. That drive ended when he took a sack on fourth down at his 36, but the Ravens couldn't take advantage of that field position because Jackson was intercepted by Steven Nelson.
Dobbins opened the scoring, reaching the end zone with a big leap on a 4-yard run in the first quarter, but Baltimore's offensive line looked surprisingly porous in the first half. After going the whole first quarter without a first down, the Texans kicked a couple of field goals in the second.
The Ravens scored touchdowns on their first two possessions of the third. Hill's 2-yard run – along with Gus Edwards' run for a two-point conversion after Houston was offside on the extra point – made it 15-6. Then Baltimore stopped running back Dameon Pierce on fourth-and-1 in Houston territory, and Hill added another 2-yard TD run soon after that.
A fumble by Jackson led to another Houston field goal early in the fourth, but the Texans never mounted much of a threat in the final minutes. Stroud threw for 242 yards.
Jaguars 31, Colts 21: In Indianapolis, Tank Bigsby made up for a big mistake by scoring the go-ahead touchdown in Jacksonville's season opener and Travis Etienne Jr. added a 26-yard scoring run to seal a victory. The defending AFC South champs snapped a five-game losing streak at Lucas Oil Stadium. Bigsby casually allowed the ball to be punched out of his hands after what he thought was an incompletion. Instead, Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner scooped up the loose ball and sprinted 26 yards for the score to give the Colts a 21-17 third-quarter lead. Three series later, Bigsby's 1-yard plunge to regain the lead.
The defending AFC South champs snapped a five-game losing streak at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Bigsby's miscue – casually allowing the ball to be punched out of his hands after what he thought was an incompletion — nearly extended the Jaguars' misery.
It started when Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner stripped the ball from Trevor Lawrence on a sack and then alertly scooped up Bigsby's subsequent fumble before sprinting 26 yards and stretching the ball across the goal line to give Indy a 21-17 lead late in the third quarter.
Bigsby made sure the lead didn't last long.
Three series later, Jamal Agnew's 48-yard punt return set up a 10-play drive that Bigsby capped with a 1-yard TD plunge to give Jacksonville a 24-21 lead with 5:14 to play.
Colts rookie Anthony Richardson was intercepted on the next series and three plays later, Etienne broke free to put away the victory for the Jaguars (1-0).
The Colts (0-1) extended their opening day winless streak to 10. Richardson became the third-youngest quarterback to start an NFL season opener at age 21, going 24 of 37 with 223 yards, one TD and the interception. He also had 10 carries for 40 yards and one TD while being sacked four times. He also left the game in the final minute after getting shaken up on a run near the goal line.
Lawrence was 24 of 32 with 241 yards and two scores and Calvin Ridley had eight receptions for 101 yards and the Jags' first score. It was Ridley's first game since Oct. 24, 2021, when he left the Atlanta Falcons to deal with mental health before he was suspended all of last season for violating the league's gambling policy.
Etienne had 18 carries for 77 yards while Bigsby ran seven times for 13 yards.
Eagles 25, Patriots 20: In Foxborough, Massachusetts, Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown pass and Darius Slay had a 70-yard interception return for a score as Philadelphia built a big early lead, then hung on at the finish to beat New England Patriots.
The Eagles capitalized on two early turnovers by the Patriots, spoiling a day in which New England honored former quarterback Tom Brady at halftime. Hurts was 22 of 33 for 170 yards and the TD, but had a costly fumble in fourth quarter that gave the Patriots a chance. New England's Mac Jones finished 35 of 54 for 316 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.
The Eagles capitalized on two early turnovers by the Patriots, spoiling a day when New England honored former quarterback Tom Brady at halftime.
Coming off a Super Bowl appearance, the Eagles brought in several fresh faces, including a new coordinators on offense (Brian Johnson) and defense (Sean Desai). After Philly's uneven debut, Hurts said figuring out this group's identity will take more than one game.
Hurts was 22 of 33 for 170 yards and the TD but had a costly fumble in fourth quarter that gave the Patriots a chance. Jake Elliott kicked four field goals for Philadelphia, which didn't reach the end zone after the first quarter.
New England's Mac Jones recovered from a rough start to finish 35 of 54 for 316 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Kendrick Bourne had two TD receptions. Hunter Henry added the other scoring catch for an offense that outgained the NFC champion Eagles 382-251.
Jones felt he could have done much more for New England, which twice failed to take the lead after defensive stops.
Trailing 25-14 late in the fourth quarter, New England got within 25-20 on Jones' 11-yard TD pass to Bourne. But a 2-point conversion run by Jones was nullified by a holding penalty, and a second attempt was no good.
The Eagles opened their next series with an 8-yard run by Hurts which ended with him fumbling after a hit by Jabrill Peppers. Marcus Jones recovered, setting New England up on the Philadelphia 41 with 3:28 remaining.
A second-down sack by Jordan Davis and Josh Sweat helped the Eagles end that Patriots possession. Philadelphia then struggled to move the ball, turning it over on downs at the New England 44 when Hurts' pass to Smith was broken up.
The Patriots got the ball to the 19 on a 17-yard pass from Jones to Mike Gesicki with 1:02 left. But on second down, Jones couldn't avoid Jalen Carter and was sacked.
On fourth-and-11, Kayshon Boutte appeared to reel in a catch inside the 10. But a replay review showed he had only one foot inbounds.
New England hired offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien in the offseason to turn the page on a dismal 2022 by a unit that ranked in the bottom half of the NFL.
Injuries on the offensive line made hindered the Patriots' debut.
With starters Cole Strange (knee) and Mike Onwenu (ankle) both inactive, the Patriots started rookies Antonio Mafi and Sidy Sow at left and right guard, respectively. The absences were felt early opposite an Eagles defensive line that put pressure on Jones throughout.
The Patriots' first five drives of the game ended with a pick-6, a fumble that led to another Eagles touchdown, and three consecutive three-and-outs that added up to a 16-0 Philadelphia lead.
The Eagles' offense finished the half with four straight punts to help New England close the gap to 16-14.
Philadelphia carried a 19-14 edge into the fourth quarter and stretched it to 22-14 when Elliott's 48-yard field-goal attempt banged off the left upright and through.
Dolphins 36, Chargers 34: In Inglewood, California, Tua Tagovailoa threw for 466 yards and three touchdowns and Tyreek Hill had 215 yards and two scores and Miami rallied for a victory over Los Angeles. Hill caught a 4-yard pass in the right corner of the end zone with 1:45 remaining for the clinching touchdown as the Dolphins finished with 536 yards. Hill had 215 yards — the third-best total in Week 1 in league history. Tagovailoa's 466 passing yards are the fourth-most in an opener. The fourth-year quarterback completed 28 of 45 for three touchdowns.
Hill had 215 yards on 11 receptions and had a pair of touchdowns. He also had a 35-yard score on a go-route late in the third quarter to put the Dolphins up 27-24.
Raheem Mostert had 37 rushing yards, including a 2-yard TD in the first quarter while Jaylen Waddle had four receptions for 78 yards.
Jason Sanders added three field goals.
The Chargers got the ball back with 1:45 remaining, but turned it over on downs. Justin Herbert had an intentional grounding penalty and was sacked twice on the final series. He finished 23 for 33 for 228 yards and a touchdown.
Austin Ekeler rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown and Joshua Kelley added 91 yards and a score as the Chargers lost an opener for the first time since 2018.
Cameron Dicker added two field goals for the Chargers.
Chargers coach Brandon Staley prioritized upgrading the running game when he hired Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator. They led the league in rushing in the preseason and then had 234 yards on Sunday.
It was Ekeler's fourth 100-yard rushing game in his seven-year career. He had a 1-yard TD in the first quarter, and his 55-yard carry up the middle in the second quarter set up Herbert's 1-yard pass to Donald Parham on third-and-goal to give the Chargers a 14-10 lead.
Kelley had a 2-yard score a minute into the fourth quarter to make it 31-27.
Broncos 17, Raiders 16: In Denver, Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes to fellow newcomer Jakobi Meyers and Las Vegas spoiled Sean Payton's Denver debut with a win over the Broncos. The Raiders stretched their winning streak over their AFC West rivals to seven games despite the absence of star pass rusher Chandler Jones who's involved in a feud with the front office. Garoppolo and Meyers connected 10 times for 81 yards, including touchdowns of 3 and 6 yards. Denver's Russell Wilson completed 27 of 34 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.
Garoppolo, who came to Las Vegas after six seasons in San Francisco, and Meyers, who joined the Raiders after four seasons in New England, connected 10 times for 81 yards, including touchdowns of 3 and 6 yards.
The second came with 6:34 remaining, erasing Denver's 16-10 lead.
The Raiders' defense then held Denver to its only three-and-out, giving the ball back to Garoppolo with about five minutes left.
Safety Kareem Jackson, who earlier intercepted Garoppolo in the end zone, was whistled for a 15-yard penalty when he hit Meyers in the head with an elbow after a key catch, sending him to the sideline. That infraction helped the Raiders run out the clock and go into victory formation.
Payton returned to the sideline after a year's sabbatical in the FOX broadcast booth in large part to revive Russell Wilson's career after the quarterback's worst season. Wilson looked much better than he did last year with Nathaniel Hackett at the helm, completing 27 of 34 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.
Payton's special teams were the problem for Denver. There was a costly hold that negated one return, a botched onside kick to open the game and two big misses from kicker Wil Lutz, whom Payton had during his time in New Orleans and was acquired from the Saints following training camp.
Lutz missed his first extra point to the right and also was wide right on a 55-yard field goal.
That brought renewed scrutiny on Payton's decision to jettison veteran Brandon McManus last spring. McManus quickly signed with Jacksonville and was 5 for 5 on PATs and field goals Sunday in the Jaguars' 31-21 win over the Colts.
Lutz was good from 24 yards out to push Denver's lead to 16-10 midway through the fourth quarter. That capped a 16-play, 75-yard drive that followed Jackson's end-zone interception after the Raiders had reached the Denver 1.
Garoppolo responded by driving the Raiders 75 yards in six plays. The payoff was a 6-yard touchdown toss to Meyers, and Daniel Carlson's PAT proved the final margin.
Wilson threw two 5-yard touchdown passes in the first half. The first was to wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey, another of Payton's former Saints players, on Denver's first drive. That marked the first time since 2008 at Oakland that Denver had scored a touchdown on its first drive of the season.
Wilson's 5-yard strike to Courtland Sutton with 18 seconds left in the second quarter gave Denver a 13-10 halftime lead as Wilson retreated to the locker room having completed 17 of 19 passes – with one of the misses being a clock-stopping spike – for 125 yards.
The Raiders also scored on their first drive when Garoppolo connected with Meyers from 3 yards out after the Broncos botched an onside kick to start the season when Tremon Smith touched the football a yard shy of the 10-yard marker, negating Essang Bassey's recovery.
Saints 16, Titans 15: In New Orleans, Derek Carr passed for 305 yards and a touchdown in a difficult but successful Saints debut, and New Orleans held on to beat the Tennessee Titans 16-15. The Saints' defense did not allow a touchdown. New Orleans intercepted Ryan Tannehill three times, sacked him three times, and stopped Tennessee on 10 of 12 third-down plays. Chris Olave caught eight passes for 112 yards for New Orleans, while Rasheed Shaheed caught five passes for 89 yards and the game's lone touchdown. Tannehill finished 16 of 34 for 198 yards and New Orleans limited Titans star running back Derrick Henry to 63 yards rushing. DeAndre Hopkins caught seven passes for 65 yards in his Titans debut.
The Saints' defense did not allow a touchdown, intercepted Ryan Tannehill three times, sacked him three times, and stopped Tennessee on 10 of 12 third-down plays.
New Orleans also got a big special teams play when linebacker Zach Baun blocked a punt in Titans territory to set up one of rookie Blake Grupe's three field goals.
Shaheed, an undrafted player in his second season out of Weber State, overcame his turnover on the opening kickoff and finished with five receptions for 89 yards and the game's lone touchdown.
Chris Olave caught eight passes for 112 yards for New Orleans. Michael Thomas, who missed the final 14 games last season, returned to catch five passes for 61 yards.
The teams traded field goals, punts or turnovers for most of the game before New Orleans finally found the end zone with 1:23 left in the third quarter. Carr pump-faked and lofted a pass toward the right side of the end zone an instant before the pocket collapsed. Shaheed, who faked a shorter route before breaking behind the defense, hauled in the 19-yard scoring pass to make it 16-9.
After the Titans' Nick Folk hit two more field goals from 45 and 29 yards, Tennessee needed one more third-down stop for a chance to win. That's when Carr hit Shaheed deep down the left sideline.
Jamaal Williams' first-down run shortly after allowed New Orleans to run out the clock.
Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said he was banking on his defense forcing one more punt when he sent Folk out for a field goal instead of running an offensive play on fourth-and-6 from the New Orleans 11 with 2:20 left.
Tannehill finished 16 of 34 for 198 yards. New Orleans limited star running back Derrick Henry to 63 yards rushing. DeAndre Hopkins caught seven passes for 65 yards in his Titans debut.
Carr's first play from scrimmage as a Saint was a 25-yard completion to Thomas along the left sideline.
That was not, however, an auspicious sign of things to come in the first half, which ended with Carr being intercepted by safety Amani Hooker on the Titans' 12.
The turnover preserved Tennessee's 9-6 lead at halftime.
Falcons 24, Panthers 10: In Atlanta, Bijan Robinson outshined top overall pick Bryce Young in their NFL debuts, leading the Atlanta Falcons to a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers in the season opener. Young was intercepted twice by Jessie Bates in a rough start for the former Alabama star who is being counted on to lead a resurgence in Carolina. Robinson showed himself worthy of being the No. 8 pick by taking a swing pass for an 11-yard touchdown. He also broke off a 21-yard dash that set up Atlanta's go-ahead TD on the first of two 3-yard touchdown runs by Tyler Allgeier.
Young was intercepted twice by Jessie Bates in a rough start for the former Alabama star who is being counted on to lead a resurgence in Carolina.
Robinson, selected at No. 8 by the Falcons in defiance of those who say running backs shouldn't go that high, showed his versatility by taking a swing pass for an 11-yard touchdown.
He also broke off a 21-yard dash that set up Atlanta's go-ahead TD: Tyler Allgeier's 3-yard run in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.
Allgeier added a clinching touchdown on another 3-yard run with just under five minutes remaining.
It was a rough day for both offenses, each of them led by a young quarterback with plenty to prove.
Desmond Ridder, who started the final four games of his rookie season to set up his first full year at the helm in Atlanta, couldn't get much of anything going in the deep passing game. He was sacked four times and finished 15 of 18 for just 116 yards.
It was an even tougher day for Young, whose Heisman Trophy-winning career at Alabama led the Panthers to trade up for the No. 1 pick and select him as the first of three quarterbacks who went in the first four spots of the draft.
One of the few highlights came in the second quarter, when he hooked up with Hayden Hurst for his first career touchdown on a a 4-yard scoring play to leave the game knotted 7-7 at halftime.
Young looked like a rookie on two nearly identical throws across the middle, both times failing to pick up Bates lurking in the vicinity. The rookie also had a fumbled exchange, took a delay of game penalty and was sacked twice.
He finished 20 of 38 for 146 yards and failed to become the first quarterback since David Carr in 2002 to win his starting debut after being selected at the top of the draft. The last 15 quarterbacks with that honor are now 0-14-1 in their first starts.
Robinson's first NFL TD was one to remember, set up by Bates' first interception that gave Atlanta the ball at the Panthers 17.
Taking a short pass from Ridder, the rookie faked out linebacker Frankie Luvu, smashed through two would-be tacklers and burst into the end zone.
After sitting out a couple of practices, casting doubt on whether he would play without a new contract, Carolina outside linebacker Brian Burns made a strong pitch for a long-term deal.
The two-time Pro Bowler seemed to spend about as much time in the Falcons backfield as Ridder. Burns had 1 1/2 sacks, another hit on the quarterback, and planted Robinson for a big loss.
Buccaneers 20, Vikings 17: In Minneapolis, Baker Mayfield recovered from a rough start to throw two touchdown passes without a turnover in his Tampa Bay debut, and the Buccaneers opened the season by beating Minnesota 20-17 after three first-half turnovers by the Vikings. Chase McLaughlin matched his career long with a 57-yard field goal for the lead with 5:10 left. The Buccaneers forced a three-and-out on Minnesota's last two possessions. Mayfield was the first pick in the 2018 draft. He's on his fourth team in three years to take over for the retired Tom Brady. He completed 21 of 34 passes after a 3-for-11 start.
Mayfield, the first overall pick in the 2018 draft who landed with his fourth team in three years to take over for the retired Tom Brady, completed 21 of 34 passes after a 3-for-11 start.
He hit Mike Evans for a score right before halftime and was at his best down the stretch, hustling around right end to convert a third-and-2 around the three-minute mark at the Minnesota 39. Then, Chris Godwin made a stretched-out 11-yard catch on third-and-10 right after the 2-minute warning to clinch it.
Kirk Cousins went 33 for 44 for 344 yards and touchdowns to rookie Jordan Addison and running back Alexander Mattison, and Justin Jefferson had nine catches for 150 yards. After going an NFL-record 11-0 in one-score games during the 2022 regular season, the Vikings ran out of that late-game mojo.
Rookie Jay Ward was penalized for lining up in the neutral zone on a field goal try by McLaughlin that gave the Buccaneers a fresh set of downs to finish a drive that took almost nine minutes with a touchdown pass to rookie Trey Palmer.
More than half of Cousins' 273 passing yards in the first half went Jefferson, but the Vikings had to settle for a 10-all tie despite three times as much yardage as the Buccaneers.
Antoine Winfield Jr., whose father played nine seasons in Minnesota's secondary, hit Cousins on a front-side blitz and fell on his strip sack at the Vikings 30 to set up an early field goal for the Buccaneers despite a drive that netted zero yards.
The Buccaneers, with seven starters remaining from the 2020 Super Bowl champions and four first-round draft picks and four second-rounders in the lineup, have another stout defense. They sent just enough timely blitzes to keep the potent Minnesota offense from finding a groove.
Commanders 20, Cardinals 16: In Landover, Maryland, Sam Howell threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score to help Washington rally past Arizona Howell made up for his own fumble that produced a Cardinals touchdown and could have contributed to a stunning loss. Washington's defense took over the game late with Montez Sweat strip-sacking Joshua Dobbs and setting up Howell's go-ahead 6-yard TD run. The Commanders were celebrating the first game since Josh Harris' group took over as the new owners. Arizona lost Jonathan Gannon's first game as coach.
In front of a sellout crowd and with several prominent alumni back to celebrate the start of a new era, the Commanders were sloppy with a pair of turnovers and several penalties along the offensive line that allowed Howell to be sacked six times.
Washington's defense eventually took over and made game-changing plays. Montez Sweat strip-sacked former Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs early in the fourth quarter to set up Howell's go-ahead 6-yard TD run, and Abdullah Anderson recovered another fumble by Arizona with under five minutes left.
Howell had a jittery start in his new role as the Commanders' starting quarterback, going 19 of 31 for 202 yards with a 7-yard TD pass to Brian Robinson Jr. and an interception. The second-year pro bounced back from the pick and a fumble late in the second quarter that handed the Cardinals a touchdown, completing four of seven passes after halftime.
Arizona, which is expected to be among the worst teams in the NFL this season, lost Jonathan Gannon's debut as coach. Dobbs, acquired last month in a trade with Cleveland and starting after Gannon refused to name his No. 1 QB leading into the game, was 21 of 33 for 133 yards.
Among the former Washington players who made an appearance for the first game with Josh Harris' group in charge were Hall of Famers John Riggins and Champ Bailey and 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year Robert Griffin III. Nearly 65,000 fans filled FedEx Field in a party atmosphere, some chanting on the concourse goodbyes to former owner Dan Snyder, and many singing the team's fight song in the stands after touchdowns.
Packers 38, Bears 20: In Chicago, Jordan Love looked like he might be ready to follow in the footsteps of Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, throwing for three touchdowns to lead Green Bay to a season-opening victory over Chicago. Aaron Jones ran for a touchdown and caught one, helping the Packers pull away in the second half for their ninth straight win over the Bears. Green Bay was 25-5 against Chicago with Rodgers, including the playoffs, and 22-10 in games Favre started. It was a discouraging start for the Bears and second-year quarterback Justin Fields, who threw for 216 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
The Bears came in thinking bigger things are in store for them and quarterback Justin Fields after a busy offseason. But for a team that set a franchise record for losses with 14 last year, this was a discouraging start.
Love completed 15 of 27 passes for 245 yards and posted a 123.2 rating. It was a promising outing for a quarterback whose only other start was a loss at Kansas City in 2021 when Rodgers was sidelined with COVID-19.
Jones caught two passes for 86 yards, including a 51-yarder off a screen that led to a scoring run for him in the third quarter.
Romeo Doubs added two touchdown catches. Quay Walker returned an interception 37 yards for a TD, and the Packers won for the 13th time in 14 games at Soldier Field.
The Bears lost their 11th straight game overall, and their 10th in a row against NFC North opponents.
Fields was 24 of 37 for 216 yards. He had a touchdown pass and an interception in a performance that did little to answer biggest question hanging over the team: Can he become the passer the Bears need him to be?
Fields also ran for 59 yards.
Prized acquisition DJ Moore had two catches for 25 yards. Darnell Mooney added 53 yards receiving and a TD.
The Packers scored touchdowns on their first two drives in the second half to break open a four-point game.
Jones set up a TD on the opening drive of the third when he took a screen from Love — throwing off his back foot and across the field — and turned it into a 51-yard gain to the 7. Jones ran it in from the 1.
The Packers' Jayden Reed returned a punt 35 yards to the Chicago 42, leading to another score. Love hit Jones on a slant for a 35-yard TD, making it 24-6.
The Bears pulled within 10 with about a minute left in the third when Darnell Mooney caught a 20-yard TD pass from Fields. Khahlil Herbert converted the 2-point run.
But the Packers quickly quieted the crowd with a 61-yard touchdown drive. Love found a wide-open Luke Musgrave for a 37-yard pass to the 4 after fumbling the snap and threw TD to Doubs on the next play, making it 31-14 with 13:30 remaining.
Walker then picked off Fields and returned the interception 37 yards for a touchdown to make it a 24-point game.
Rams 30, Seahawks 13: In Seattle, Matthew Stafford threw for 334 yards even without favorite target Cooper Kupp, Kyren Williams and Cam Akers combined for three rushing touchdowns, and Los Angeles stunned Seattle in the season opener.
Stafford was brilliant picking apart Seattle's secondary for the 58th 300-yard passing game of his career in the regular season. He did so despite Kupp being sidelined for the first four games of the season while on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. Rookie Puka Nacua had 10 catches for 119 yards and was targeted 15 times in the first game of his career. Tutu Atwell had a career-high 119 yards on six catches. The Rams were at their best on third downs where they converted 11 of 17 chances.
Los Angeles had 27 first downs, 426 total yards and 39:23 time of possession.
Williams had a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and his 7-yard score on the opening drive of the second half gave Los Angeles a 14-13 lead. Akers added a 1-yard TD with 9:45 remaining on fourth-and-goal and left Seattle's fans booing the performance of the home team.
The goal for Stafford, head coach Sean McVay and the rest of the Rams was to be competitive even after an offseason that due to salary cap issues saw most of the roster be gutted. That left Los Angeles relying on several unproven players surrounding the few remaining stars on the roster.
The opener was a good indication the Rams can be more than just competitive.
Meanwhile, Seattle flopped entering a season where the belief was it could close the gap on San Francisco in the NFC West. But many of the issues that emerged last season when the Seahawks ran into problems remained prevalent.
Seattle couldn't get off the field on third down. It couldn't sustain its own drives going 2 of 9 on third downs and settled for field goal attempts in the first half when touchdowns were needed. The frustration with the performance became evident in the closing minutes when DK Metcalf was flagged for taunting and Quandre Diggs was called for unnecessary roughness for a foul away from the play.
Seattle had just 12 yards of offensive and only first down in the second half.
Geno Smith's second season as a starter got off to a rocky start as he completed 16 of 26 passes for only 112 yards. He had a 10-yard touchdown toss to Metcalf in the first half, but Seattle had only one offensive play of longer than 15 yards.
Cowboys 40, Giants 0: In East Rutherford, New Jersey, Noah Igbinoghene returned a blocked field goal 58 yards for a touchdown on the opening series, DaRon Bland scored on a pick-six later in the first quarter and Dallas embarrassed New York again, posting a season-opening victory.
Tony Pollard scored on two short touchdown runs and Dallas forced three turnovers and sacked Daniel Jones seven times in shutting down New York's supposedly improved offense and beating the Giants for the fifth straight time and 12th in 13th meetings. The shutout loss was the largest between the teams, topping the Cowboys 35-0 win over Giants in 1995, also in a season opener in the Meadowlands.
This was supposed to be the game that showed whether the Giants had closed the gap on Dallas and defending NFC champion Philadelphia in the NFC East.
Enough said.
The Cowboys didn't need much from quarterback Dak Prescott and the offense. They got two field goals from new kicker Brandon Aubrey and Pollard got Dallas' first TD on offense on a 2-yard run midway through the second quarter to push the advantage to 26-0 at halftime.
The halftime shutout margin was the fourth-most lopsided in Week 1 for a home team, topped only by the Bucs trailing the Eagles 34-0 in 1988. The others were the Steelers (down 30-0 vs. the Browns) in 1989 and the Colts (27-0 vs. the Rams) in 1954.
Pollard, the Cowboys' lead running back after the release of Ezekiel Elliott during the offseason, had a 1-yard run in the third quarter. KaVontae Turpin added a 7-yard TD run in the fourth.
The game changed on the opening series. New York took the opening kickoff, rolled down the field and reached the Dallas 8 behind the running of Saquon Barkley and Jones. On a third-and-2, left tackle Andrew Thomas moved early and rookie center John-Michael Schmitz – a second-round pick – made a bad snap that Jones recovered back at the 27.
Graham Gano's 45-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Juanyeh Thomas, who jumped between a crack at the end of the line and easily blocked the kick. Igbinoghene picked up the ball at the 42 and was not touched on his way to scoring.
After Aubrey kicked a 21-yard field goal, Bland scored on the ensuing series. Cornerback Trevon Diggs hit Barkley while the running back caught a swing pass, the ball popped in the air and Bland caught it and scored.
The game was never close after that, just to show how bad the Giants played, Gano missed a 36-yarder with 1:05 left in the half, leaving coach Brian Daboll shaking his head.
Jones finished 15 of 28 for 104 yards with a quarterback rating of 32.4. Prescott was 13 of 24 for 143 in beating the Giants for the 11th straight time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.