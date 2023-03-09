The Bishop McCort Catholic High School hockey season came to an unexpected and abrupt end on Thursday, according to Principal Tom Smith.
The third-seeded Crimson Crushers will forfeit a game they had won 2-1 in overtime against sixth-seeded Greater Latrobe in Tuesday’s PIHL Penguins Cup Class 2A quarterfinal at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, Smith said.
Instead of preparing for next Tuesday’s semifinal against second-seeded South Fayette at Neville Island Sports Center, the Crimson Crushers will forfeit their quarterfinal win due to an inadvertent use of an ineligible player in that game, according to Smith.
Smith said players must appear in a minimum of 10 regular-season games to be eligible for the Penguins Cup playoffs. He said a player who skated in Tuesday’s game was listed as appearing in 10 games in team statistics, but later was found to have been in only nine contests in 2022-23.
“To my knowledge, there was an oversight in the paperwork regarding a player that had only played nine games and needed to play in 10 to play in the playoff game,” Smith said. “There was some confusion dating back to October in a game that had been marked as he played in and he didn’t.
“Art feels terrible about the situation,” Smith said of Bishop McCort coach Art McQuillan. “He has expressed to me that the player did only play in nine games after he went back and checked the paperwork.”
Bishop McCort used a third-period goal to force overtime and then netted the game-winner in the extra session against Greater Latrobe to improve to 15-7-0 this season.
“We’re going to move forward and let the PIHL know there is an issue there,” Smith said. “We’re going to call the folks at Latrobe and let them know we’re going to forfeit that game and wish them the best of luck moving forward in the playoffs.”
Smith fielded all questions about the matter. McQuillan was reached via a phone call and initially said the team was addressing an eligibility issue, but he deferred to Smith regarding official comments.
“Art is a fantastic coach. Sometimes things like this happen,” said Smith of McQuillan, who joined the Crimson Crushers this season after a successful career as coach at rival Westmont Hilltop, where he won 559 games, including the 2003 Penguins Cup as the Hilltoppers reached the state final that season. “It’s unfortunate that it turned out this way.
“I feel bad for our kids, but at the same time, we have to do a better job of filling out our paperwork and I’m sure Coach will. He feels worse than anyone. We will do a better job moving forward.
“Our team and our coaches wish Latrobe the best of luck in the playoffs. We sincerely apologize for the oversight. We will do our due diligence for the future.”
PIHL President Jack Kukan could not immediately be reached for a comment.
Michelle Miller, PIHL registration coordinator, said the league could not comment early Thursday night.
“We are still doing our part of the investigating,” Miller said.
When told Smith said the Crimson Crushers will forfeit the game, she said, “We are still waiting for verification.”
