ERIE, Pa. – Quinn Priester matched his career-high with seven scoreless innings and Altoona picked up its third win in four games to begin the series at UPMC Park with a 3-1 win over Erie on Friday night.
With Bowie’s loss to Richmond on Friday night, Altoona stands 3.5 games back of first place with eight games to play in the regular season.
Priester worked around just two hits and two walks across his seven innings and picked up five strikeouts on just 75 pitches, 50 strikes. Priester sat down the side in order in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings and induced double plays in the first and third innings. Pirates rehabbing left-hander Dillon Peters tossed a 1-2-3 scoreless inning on just 11 pitches with two strikeouts. Tahnaj Thomas worked around a leadoff homer to begin the ninth inning to record his third save of the season.
Altoona picked up two runs in the third inning off top Tigers prospect Ty Madden. After Matt Gorski reached on an error with two outs, Gorski stole second base and scored the first run of the game on Endy Rodriguez’s base hit through the infield. After a walk from Aaron Shackelford, Malcom Nuñez brought home Rodriguez with a base hit to left field to secure a 2-0 lead.
Altoona held its lead at 2-0 until the ninth inning when Andres Alvarez lifted a sacrifice fly to right field to make it 3-0. Erie avoided a shutout when catcher Michael De La Cruz lifted a solo homer to right field in the ninth.
Altoona continues a six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, at 4:05 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
