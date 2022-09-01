Richland High School football coach Brandon Bailey appreciates Central senior quarterback Jeff Hoenstine’s ability as a passer, a runner and most importantly, a winner.
“He’s so unique. He’s incredibly accurate,” said Bailey, a 5,667-yard passer during his own career at Forest Hills High School and a Division I quarterback at University of Connecticut.
“He’s quick. It’s tough to keep him in the pocket,” Bailey said of Hoenstine, the state Class 3A player of the year in 2021. “When he gets to the outside, he’s looking to extend the play and throw it downfield even though he has the ability to tuck it and run for a 40- or 50-yard gain.”
Richland will travel to Central for a 7 p.m. meeting of 1-0 teams in the LHAC on Friday.
Hoenstine completed 14 of 17 passes for 158 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Central’s 21-20 victory over last year’s Class 1A state champion Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic at Mansion Park on Saturday. Senior receiver Eli Lingenfelter had seven catches for 109 yards and two stunning TD catches.
Hoenstine added to his career totals, which now include 6,358 passing yards, 97 touchdowns and only 11 interceptions. Central is 15-1 in its past 16 games dating to 2021.
“He has worked real hard. You’re never sure, maybe last year was the year where he was at his best statistical year,” said veteran Central coach Dave Baker of his quarterback, who threw for 3,621 yards and 57 touchdowns on a Class 3A state semifinalist team a year ago. “It would be hard to surpass that.
“Our league looks a good bit stronger this year. Maybe he won’t get as many TD passes but he certainly is as good of a player as he was last year.”
Speaking of strong teams, both Richland and Central are playing their second straight top-tier opponent while matching up against each other.
Last week, Central won a back-and-forth game against the Marauders, while Richland edged Forest Hills 26-23 in a rematch of the 2021 District 6 Class 2A title game. The Rams and Rangers played portions of the game on Friday and Saturday due to weather delays and a postponement.
“For both teams, we really haven’t been tested too often the last couple years,” Bailey said. “Last week will be a benefit to both teams to be ready for that type of environment – facing some adverse conditions, playing through it and coming out with a win on Saturday.”
Richland senior quarterback Sam Penna completed 15 of 20 passes for 217 yards, two TDs and one interception against Forest Hills in his first start. Senior Grayden Lewis rushed for 87 yards and a score. Junior Evan McCracken ran for 41 yards and touchdown, and he caught four passes for 123 yards and two TDs.
“Sam Penna had a great debut at quarterback,” Bailey said. “He had some moments where you could tell it was his first time out there, but overall I was really pleased with his performance.
“McCracken and Lewis are a great one-two punch,” Bailey said. “Breakaway speed. Both are so strong. We have an excellent supporting cast and a ton of talent on the offensive side for us.”
Central defeated Richland 40-13 last season at Herlinger Field. The Scarlet Dragons also edged the Rams 27-22 in the 2013 District 6 Class 2A championship game, preventing Richland from defending its district crown.
Since 1973, Central leads the series against Richland 5-3. Richland posted wins in 2006, 2005 and 2001. Central also had victories in 2004, 1974 and 1973.
The remainder of the Week 2 games, with Friday contests starting at 7 p.m., follow:
LHAC
Somerset (0-1) vs. McCort-Carroll (0-1), at St. Francis University
Last week: Chestnut Ridge 30, Somerset 7; Bedford 44, McCort-Carroll 0.
Last meeting: Bishop McCort-Carroll 36-0 in 2021.
About the Golden Eagles: Severe weather limited Somerset to only one half of play in a season-opening loss to Chestnut Ridge. It was Jeff Urban’s first game as head coach. Golden Eagles quarterback Lane Lambert passed 27 yards to Cole Perry for a touchdown.
About the Crushers: A lengthy weather delay also prolonged McCort-Carroll’s game at Bedford, with the Bisons pulling away. The Crushers will look to tighten up a run defense that gave up 349 yards last week, an average of 12.0 per rush.
Forest Hills (0-1) at Bedford (1-0)
Last week: Richland 26, Forest Hills 23; Bedford 44, McCort-Carroll 0.
Last meeting: Bedford 21-13 in 2021.
About the Rangers: Forest Hills will face another road test. Last week, the Rangers dropped a three-point contest at Richland in a rematch of the 2021 District 6 Class 2A title game. Colten Danel ran for 145 yards, two touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions. Quarterback Jake Poldiak threw for 92 yards and a touchdown.
About the Bisons: Ethan Weber only had four carries, but gained 167 yards and scored on touchdown runs of 84 and 74 yards. Weber also returned an interception 58 yards for a score against McCort-Carroll.
Penn Cambria (1-0) at Central Cambria (0-1)
Last week: Penn Cambria 42, Greater Johnstown 6; Westmont Hilltop 21, Central Cambria 19.
Last meeting: Penn Cambria 40-20 in 2021.
About the Panthers: The Goal Post Trophy will be at stake as the Panthers look to build on a dominant Week 1 performance. Zach Grove rushed for 128 yards, and Garrett Harrold passed for 196 yards and four TDs, and he ran for another score.
About the Red Devils: Central Cambria took a 12-0 lead at Westmont Hilltop in Week 1, but the Red Devils finished just short in a two-point loss in coach Don Fyfe’s debut with the team. Elijah Villarrial rushed for 104 yards and two TDs. Brady Sheehan passed for 152 yards.
Greater Johnstown (0-1) at Chestnut Ridge (1-0)
Last week: Penn Cambria 42, Greater Johnstown 6; Chestnut Ridge 30, Somerset 7.
Last meeting: Chestnut Ridge 53-7 in 2021.
About the Trojans: Former Trojans all-state player Antwuan Reed coached his first game with his alma mater last week. Julian Rivas scored on a 2-yard run for Greater Johnstown’s lone touchdown in the opener against Penn Cambria.
The Trojans hope to snap a 21-game losing streak.
About the Lions: In only one half of play, Chestnut Ridge quarterback Nate Whysong hit 10 of 13 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown, and Nick Presnell ran for three TDs in a Week 1 victory. As the teams were in the midst of halftime at Somerset, the game was called following an hour-long delay due to severe weather.
Heritage Conference
Portage (1-0) at Cambria Heights (0-1)
Last week: Portage 40, River Valley 6; Northern Cambria 35, Cambria Heights 28.
Last meeting: Portage 6-0 in 1988.
About the Mustangs: Andrew Miko threw for three TDs, as Portage had a successful conference debut in a one-sided win last week. The series hasn’t been played in 34 years, although Portage went 9-4 against Cambria Heights when the teams played each year from 1976-88.
Current Portage girls basketball coach Lance Hudak quarterbacked the Mustangs to a 6-0 win over Cambria Heights in the most recent meeting in 1988.
About the Highlanders: Cambria Heights looks to bounce back after a Coal Bowl loss to Northern Cambria – the program’s first Heritage loss since joining the conference in 2021. The Highlanders beat Portage three straight years from 1985-87 and defeated the Mustangs in 1978. In 1988, Kyle Senko recovered a late fumble and Cambria Heights drove to the Mustangs’ 1-yard line, but Portage’s Chris Arnold made a stop as time ran out, preserving the 6-0 win.
Northern Cambria (1-0) at Marion Center (0-1)
Last week: Northern Cambria 35, Cambria Heights 28; West Shamokin 40, Marion Center 7.
Last meeting: Marion Center 21-7 in 2021.
About the Colts: Northern Cambria produced one of the biggest wins in recent program history by beating defending conference champion Cambria Heights in the Coal Bowl. Quarterback Owen Bougher completed 11 of 17 passes for 96 yards and ran for 70 yards. The Colts had 298 rushing yards and 417 total yards in the Week 1 victory.
About the Stingers: Marion Center allowed West Shamokin to produce 490 yards of total offense in Week 1, including 372 rushing yards.
Penns Manor (1-0) at United Valley (0-1)
Last week: Penns Manor 32, Purchase Line 0; Homer-Center 28, United Valley 6.
Last meeting: The teams have not played.
About the Comets: Four-year starting quarterback Max Hill rushed for 119 yards, including touchdowns of 4, 31 and 22 yards, and from his safety position he returned a pick 48 yards for another score in a shutout win over Purchase Line.
About the Lions: In the first game of the co-op between Blacklick Valley and United, the Lions battled Homer-Center, the coaches’ preseason pick to win the conference. Evan Thomas caught a 41-yard scoring pass from Braydon Brown for United Valley’s lone TD.
WPIAL
Ligonier Valley (1-0) at Southmoreland (0-1)
Last week: Ligonier Valley 48, Springdale 0; McGuffey 44, Southmoreland 28.
Last meeting: The teams have not played.
About the Rams: Ligonier Valley used a dominant defense and versatile offense to deliver a win in coach Roger Beitel’s 200th game as coach of the program. Five different players scored touchdowns in the Week 1 victory.
About the Scotties: The Scotties have never played Ligonier Valley or Laurel Valley, which consolidated with Ligonier Valley in 2010. But according to information provided by Beitel, Ligonier Valley previously played East Huntingdon (going 0-7 from 1915 to 1961) and Scottdale (losing the only meeting in 1941). Those teams eventually joined to form Southmoreland.
Nonconference
Moshannon Valley (0-1) at Berlin Brothersvalley (1-0)
Last week: Tussey Mountain 28, Moshannon Valley 14; Berlin Brothersvalley 42, Conemaugh Valley 0.
Last meeting: The teams have not played.
About the Vikings: Moshannon Valley honored its undefeated 1982 team that went 10-0 last week, but had the celebration spoiled by Tussey Mountain’s two touchdown win. Jalen Kurten threw 21 yards to Lucas Yarger for a Vikings TD. Levi Knuth ran 5 yards for a score and Tanner Kephart added the conversion run.
About the Mountaineers: Berlin Brothersvalley gave coach Doug Paul his 150th career win in a one-sided road victory in Week 1. Quarterback Tanner Prosser completed 8 of 12 passes for 116 yards and rushed for 56 yards. Prosser ran for two scores and passed for two TDs. Ryan Blubaugh caught two TD passes and had a 47-yard interception return for a score.
Tussey Mountain (1-0) at Windber (1-0)
Last week: Tussey Mountain 28, Moshannon Valley 14; Windber 57, Fairfield 0.
Last meeting: Windber 64-22 in 2021.
About the Titans: Tussey Mountain overcame deficits of 6-0 and 14-8 to win its opener at Moshannon Valley. Isaiah Sosak had TD runs of 1 and 2 yards, and quarterback Landon Myers ran 36 yards for a score. Tyler Coffman’s 10-yard touchdown run sealed the win.
About the Ramblers: Windber rolled to a Week 1 road victory, churning out 409 rushing yards on 44 carries, a 9.3 yards per run average against Fairfield. Johnny Shuster led the way with 156 yards and three TDs, and Luke Hostetler had 48 yards and two scores.
Saturday
Conemaugh Township (1-0) at Conemaugh Valley (0-1), 1 p.m.
Last week: Conemaugh Township 49, North Star 14; Berlin Brothersvalley 42, Conemaugh Valley 0.
Last meeting: Conemaugh Valley 27-14 in 2021.
About the Indians: Conemaugh Township had plenty of play-makers last week. Quarterback Tanner Shirley leads the area after one week with 272 passing yards (20 of 24) and three TD passes. Ethan Black (two TDs) and Jon Updyke (one TD) each had 105 receiving yards, and Updyke ran for 75 yards and three more scores.
About the Blue Jays: Conemaugh Valley will try to rebound after a shutout loss to Berlin Brothersvalley, the coaches’ preseason pick to win the conference. The Blue Jays beat the Indians last season, but prior to that game, Conemaugh Township had won 13 straight times in the series from 2006 to 2019.
North Star (0-1) at Keyser (1-0), 1 p.m.
Last week: Conemaugh Township 49, North Star 14; Keyser 35, Robert C. Byrd 21.
Last meeting: The teams have not played.
About the Cougars: Connor Yoder completed 10 of 25 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns in a one-sided loss at Conemaugh Township. Yoder and Isaac Berkey teamed on a 73-yard scoring pass play. Berkey had three receptions for 105 yards.
About the Golden Tornado: Tied at 14-all with Robert C. Byrd at halftime, Keyser’s Jack Stanislawczyk returned the second half kickoff 68 yards to the 21-yard line. Golden Tornado quarterback Lucas Williamson converted a fourth-and-20 with a 31-yard scoring pass to Anthony Mele to put Keyser on track to a season-opening win.
Westmont Hilltop (1-0) at Bishop Guilfoyle (0-1), 7 p.m.
Last week: Westmont Hilltop 21, Central Cambria 19; Central 21, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 20.
Last meeting: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 35-14 in 2021.
About the Hilltoppers: Westmont Hilltop opened the new Price Field under the lights, producing a comeback victory after falling behind by two scores. Gavin Hockenberry produced an area-high 174 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries.
About the Marauders: Bishop Guilfoyle and Central played an early-season marquee contest at Mansion Park, trading momentum and big plays until the Marauders finished a point short. Karson Kiesewetter completed 13 of 20 passes for 136 yards and a TD, and rushed for 144 yards and a score.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
