The 2021 Adam Deist Memorial Predator Hunt will be held from Jan. 29-31.
The hunt, held in conjunction with Jerome Sportsmen’s Association, is open to all hunters and trappers who possess a valid Pennsylvania hunting license and/or fur-taking license.
Coyotes, red and gray fox and raccoons will be eligible for prize money. Winners will be determined by the animal’s weight. Weigh-ins will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 31.
Entrance fee is $15 for primary predator and $5 for each additional predator.
Registration will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 28 at the clubhouse, 3220 Jerome Hill Road, Holsopple, or entries may be mailed to Jerome Sportsmen, c/o Paul Deist, 164 Pilltown Road, Boswell, Pa. 15531. Mailed entries must be postmarked by Jan. 27.
For more information, contact Paul Deist at 814-483-0084 or Brian Spory at 814-244-7717.
