NORTHERN CAMBRIA – Programs weren’t ready for Northern Cambria High School’s football season opener with visiting United, but everyone knew who Owen Prasko was by the end of the night.
Prasko scored touchdowns on his first two carries and added another before halftime as the Colts started on a high note with a 43-0 Heritage Conference shellacking at Duffy Daugherty Stadium.
“This feels great, because of all the hard work our team put in over the summer,” said Prasko, who finished with a team-high 131 yards rushing. “It feels really good. The line helped me.”
Adam Kopera added 147 all-purpose yards for the Colts, finding the end zone on a 10-yard scamper less than 2 minutes into the second quarter and tacking on a 5-yard scoring rush in the third quarter.
“I think we did an excellent job,” Kopera said. “It’s amazing (to win the opener), especially to blank them.”
The Colts polished things off with a 34-yard pick-six by Gavin Dumm and a 20-yard touchdown run by his cousin Cody Dumm in the fourth quarter.
Prasko needed just five first-half carries for his three touchdowns. He didn’t log a carry in the second half but had two of his team-best three receptions.
“I knew with our line, I was going to have room, but, before the game, I was nervous still. I was running around the house,” Prasko said. “The first touchdown helped with the nerves a lot.”
Northern Cambria piled up 343 yards on the ground – Kopera joined Prasko over the century mark with 115 yards on 14 carries.
“It felt incredible. We have a lot of experienced guys (up front). We help the younger guys build confidence,” tackle Josh Daisley said.
The contest was a rematch of last season’s District 6 Class A semifinals, when United avenged a regular-season defeat to Northern Cambria. The Lions, only dressed 18 players this time, however, and looked to be at a clear disadvantage from the start.
“We knew coming in they were going to be a tough team,” United coach Kevin Marabito said. “We made a couple of mistakes, and they got the momentum going,.”
Hunter Cameron entered the contest needing 64 yards to become United’s all-time leading rusher but was held to 29 yards. United’s second first down came on an Eli Clevenger bootleg with 9:12 remaining in the first half, and the first time the Lions moved the chains it was a result of a penalty.
“We’re still a young team. We still need to get used to it. They just got a taste of the game,” Cameron said.
It only took the Colts four plays and 1:44 to get on the board, with Prasko taking a jet sweep the last 29 yards. Kopera started the drive with a 23-yard run and also had a 7-yard reception.
After a fumble killed Northern Cambria’s second drive deep in United territory, Prasko was at it again, once more taking the handoff around the right side again on first down and going 73 yards down the home sideline for six.
Drives of 51 and 60 yards in the second quarter made it a 24-0 game. Kopera did the honors on the first, slipping an arm tackle at the 7 on his scoring run. Prasko tacked on his third touchdown on a 14-yard run with 1:27 left in the first half.
“I think he’s proven himself. He’s earning his keep,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said of Prasko.
