NORTHERN CAMBRIA – Owen Prasko rushed for 200 yards and all three Northern Cambria touchdowns in its 25-12 victory against Blairsville in a Heritage Conference football game on Friday night at Duffy Daugherty Stadium.
Prasko scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns (24 and 20 yards) that helped the Colts (2-0) overcome a 12-10 deficit.
“They were blocking amazingly,” said Prasko, who rushed 28 times. “I couldn’t explain how open the holes were. I just ran down the hole and it was open for me.”
Northern Cambria totaled 294 yards, all but 11 of which came on the ground. Isaac Noll contributed 70 rushing yards on 19 attempts.
“Noll and me had a bunch of yards,” Prasko said. “Our line performed really well tonight.”
“They ran the ball well with that trap inside,” Blairsville coach Rick Artley, a Northern Cambria graduate, said.
The Colts had to rely heavily on Noll and Prasko because starting quarterback Mike Hoover sat out with an injury. Sophomore Owen Bougher completed five of six passes in place of Hoover.
“We had to rely on those guys, Mikey Hoover went down. We had no throwing game,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said. “We had a young, inexperience quarterback who also got banged up a little bit.
“So we were really up against it. I think they knew it. And I told the guys at halftime it’s coming down to a battle of wills, who wants it more and who can execute better, and who’s going to finish.”
The Bobcats (0-2) opened the scoring in the second quarter when Zak Artley found Devon Witmer for a 4-yard scoring pass. Artley completed four of 13 passes for 67 yards before he left the game in the third quarter with a concussion.
Prasko’s 4-yard scoring run and a 31-yard field goal by Andrew Amsdell staked Northern Cambria to a 7-6 halftime lead. The score was set up by a high snap that Witmer, the Bobcats punter, tracked down at the Blairsville 27.
Isiah Lawson took over at quarterback after Artley took a ferocious hit on a 5-yard gain. Center Logan Platt (knee) also sat out much of the second half.
“He was in La-La Land; there’s no doubt about it,” coach Artley said. “He made a couple of plays. He looked like he was OK. But when he came over, we realized he didn’t know where he was at at that point.”
“Our defense was hitting out there. Our defense were getting after it,” Shutty said.
Lawson pulled the Bobcats (0-2) back in top with a 1-yard scoring run late in the third quarter. Northern Cambria did not retake the lead until the 4:09 mark in the final period.
The game, consequently, was closer than the final score might have suggested.
“I’m proud of these guys. A lot of these guys lack experience in games like this,” Shutty said. “A few years ago we had a lot of tough games. And you grow, and you get much better in these tight games. We didn’t come out on top in these types of games last year. And these guys are juniors and they’re a big part of our team last year. As seniors, these are the types of games that define what type of team you’re going to have.”
“For us to battle back and take the lead with what we had to try to throw together,” Artley said, “I can’t be happier for our guys in that aspect. But they made more plays down the stretch.”
Blairsville managed 127 total yards. Lawson led the Bobcats with 54 rushing yards. Witmer caught four passes for 58 yards.
