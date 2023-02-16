CONFLUENCE, Pa. – Mya Poznanski compiled a game-high 23 points, eight rebounds and eight steals to lead Conemaugh Township to a 67-47 triumph over Turkeyfoot Valley on Thursday.
Conemaugh Township’s Jenna Brenneman added 18 points and eight rebounds. Ava Byer netted eight points and 10 boards. Ashlyn Fetterman came up with eight steals, and Katie Wiley added six thefts.
Ava Hair led Turkeyfoot Valley with 18 points, and Shyanne Schur netted 10.
Conemaugh Township meets Windber at 6 p.m. Friday at Pitt-Johnstown in the WestPAC title game. Windber won the first two meetings. It will be the final meeting for the rivals as members of the same league.
In 2023-24, Conemaugh Township will join the Heritage Conference and Windber is ticketed for the Inter-County Conference.
