After pinpointing the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown as his next destination for academics, Portage senior Tyler Spaid also found a spot where his cross country and track and field talents could flourish as well. Spaid recently committed to both athletic programs while majoring in computer engineering at the Richland Township campus starting in the fall.
“I decided to pick UPJ because of their engineering department which allowed me to tailor my curriculum a little bit better because I was kind of hesitant on it,” Spaid said.
“After going over it and talking with a lot of professors in the engineering program, it reinforced my decision to ultimately enroll at their university.”
Last year’s WestPAC 110- and 300-meter hurdle champion found the perfect blend of academics and the opportunity to join emerging cross country/track and field programs at Pitt-Johnstown.
“They have a 90% job rate right out of college,” Spaid said of the engineering department. “It was academics first. After setting up a meeting with the cross country coach and track and field coach, it helped me feel like they really cared about who I was, not only athletically, but also academically. I think UPJ’s going to have a lot of potential coming up these next few years with younger students wanting to put their best out on the line.”
Spaid, who earned three letters in track and field, two in cross country and one in football, ended a lengthy drought as Mollie (Benko) Findley (1989 graduate) was the last Portage product to continue their cross country or track and field career in college.
“Tyler will bring a drive and outstanding attitude to UPJ in the fall,” said Portage cross country and track and field coach Lance Hudak. “He is a respectful, coachable young man who is always aiming to improve himself. Tyler’s positivity and work ethic are contagious and will spread to his teammates.
“He possesses the speed, agility and technique required for both the 110 and 300 hurdles and also the stamina needed to run the 5,000-meter distance in cross country. This is rare.”
The Pitt-Johnstown cross country team is led by Nick Ramirez, while Carl Keifer heads the track and field squad. Spaid, who thanked his family, friends and coaches for their continued support, helped the Portage boys win their first WestPAC title last spring. He was hoping for a shot to win another championship this spring.
“It was heartbreaking knowing that it was my senior year,” Spaid said of the PIAA canceling spring sports. “I had a really good chance of going to states, which I did for cross country (last fall). I really wanted to (make it) for track and field, but unfortunately it is what it is with the virus going around.”
Spaid will compete in the 110 and 400 hurdles in college, and is the son of Brad and Lisa Spaid, of Portage.
