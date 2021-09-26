HERSHEY – Portage senior Lauren Shaffer finished in second place at Saturday’s 15th annual PIAA Foundation Invitational at the Parkview Course.
Shaffer finished in 20:12. Chestnut Ridge junior Ava Whysong took seventh place with a time of 21:32. Portage junior Alex Chobany (22:00) finished in 17th place out of 166 runners to medal. Portage ended up in fifth place out of 22 teams with 210 points.
Portage senior Josh Canavan (18:35) placed 14th overall out of 182 runners in the boys race.
• The Forest Hills girls won the Class 2A team title at Saturday’s A.J. Everhart Invitational in Uniontown. Juniors Delaney Dumm (fourth) and Danielle Dumm (11th) medaled.
• Central Cambria’s Annaliese Niebauer (third), Morgan Brandis (fifth), Stella Kuntz (sixth) medaled at Saturday’s Carlisle Inviational.
Central Cambria’s Aiden Lechleitner (fifth), Cody Roberts (seventh) Devon Morgan (10th) finished in the top 10. Bedford’s Nate Scritchfield came in eighth place.
