PORTAGE, Pa – Portage Area High School senior Luke Scarton attracted attention from college coaches during his final season on the gridiron.
The 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive tackle and defensive tackle showed enough promise to warrant interest from three Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference teams. On Wednesday, Scarton signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Lock Haven University football team during a ceremony with family, friends and coaches in attendance.
“My family and I both talked about it for a very long time. Some of them were leaning toward other schools. I knew that when I went up to Lock Haven, I just had an immediate connect with those coaches,” Scarton said. “I just really felt like I was supposed to go there.”
Scarton, who also plays baseball and basketball at Portage, played football as a freshman and didn’t come out for the team again until this past fall as a senior.
The offensive tackle recruit chose Lock Haven over Clarion and Shippensburg.
“Really as soon as I met the coaches, they just talked to me like they knew me forever,” Scarton said of Lock Haven, which is coached by Dan Mulrooney.
“They just weren’t shy. I just felt like I opened up right away with them. I want to be a part of a huge turnaround in a program.”
Lock Haven has gone 1-10 during the 2021 and 2022 seasons as a member of the PSAC East Division at the NCAA Division II level.
Scarton, who racked up 48 tackles, six stops for loss of yardage, four forced fumbles and two sacks in 2022, played a large role in helping the Mustangs go 7-5 and advance to the District 6 Class 1A semifinals. Portage compiled 2,761 rushing yards over 12 games.
“He’s a kid who has a high ceiling,” Portage football coach Marty Slanoc said. “He’s not a refined football player. I think that’s what the coaches that were coming to see him liked about him. He’s a big, naturally strong, athletic kid that they see a lot of potential in.”
Scarton will enter the fall semester undecided. With his frame and athleticism, Scarton garnered attention from Lock Haven offensive line coach Jeri Petite Jr.
“With his size and his reach, if he works and he has the ability to learn, he can be very good,” Slanoc said.
“We found out a couple games in when he started getting his edge and getting his feet under him, that he was definitely going to get attention at the next level.
“With him along and Braedan Oravecz on the left side of the line, they helped move people.”
Scarton is the son of Christine Scarton and the late Anthony Scarton.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.