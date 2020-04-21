After already choosing to go to St. Francis University because of a prestigious academic program, Portage Area High School senior Mitchell Miko also wanted to further his track and field career in college. Miko recently committed to continue his throwing career with the Red Flash, becoming the eighth Mustang in a class of 61 to announce their intentions of competing in a college sport.
“I mainly chose St. Francis for the physician’s assistant program, because they have one of the best programs in the state,” Miko stated. “They have an advanced course where you can do it in five years instead of six like usual. When I went on a tour there, I met the head coach, Doug Hoover, and I just really liked him.”
Miko, who will focus mostly on the shot put in college, earned three letters each in football and track and field, before the coronavirus wiped out the spring sports season.
“The Red Flash are getting an extremely coachable and talented athlete in Mitchell,” Portage track and field coach Lance Hudak said. “He is committed to becoming a better thrower and understands what it will take to compete at the next level. A top-ranked student in his class, this SFU opportunity is a testament to his undaunted work ethic both athletically and academically. Mitch is an upstanding young man from a great family. He is truly deserving of this honor and we are excited to watch him succeed in Loretto.”
Miko joins a program that aspires to compete for Northeast Conference titles at the Division I level.
“They’re serious about what they want to do and what they want to accomplish,” Miko said. “They’ve always been a contender in the NEC. I thought it would be a good place to go.”
Already with a frame throwing coaches dream of, Hudak believes there is still plenty of ceiling for Miko to tap into at the next level.
“At 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds, Mitchell has the size and tools required of a DI college thrower,” Hudak said. “Mitchell came into his senior season as one of the top returning throwers in the area and had set his goals for a conference title and birth in the PIAA Championships at Shippensburg. His combination of strength and sleek footing make him a top prospect in both the shot and disc. The coaching he will receive at SFU along with his classic growth mindset will push Mitchell to realize the potential that he possesses.”
Miko is eager to get to work with St. Francis assistant coach Chris Carper, who specializes in the throws.
“With some more coaching, I feel like I can really improve, mostly on my technique,” Miko said. “That’s big because the key to throwing is technique. It’s not all strength. I feel like I can really improve on that aspect.”
Miko was disheartened to hear the cancellation of track and field season, especially with a promising Portage team set to return in 2020.
“It was really disappointing,” Miko said. “The track team at Portage, we did great last year. We won the WestPAC, we went undefeated and we won the Appalachian Invitational. We were expecting to continue to do great things this year.”
Miko is the son of John and Christa Miko, of Portage.
