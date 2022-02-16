PORTAGE, Pa. – As a scouting aid, statistics posted online before Wednesday’s WestPAC girls semifinal at Len Chappell Gymnasium indicated that the Portage Mustangs weren’t a lethal 3-point shooting team with the team collectively hitting 94 of 437 tries for a 22% clip.
The Mustangs told a different story by connecting on eight 3-pointers during their 52-34 win over Shanksville-Stonycreek, earning them a spot in Friday’s WestPAC championship game at Pitt-Johnstown, where they’ll face North Division rival Windber.
Junior Ari Wozniak, who had five triples on her way to a game-high 19 points, continuously found spots in the Vikings’ zone defense to allow the long-distance barrage.
Shanksville-Stonycreek’s decision to use zone, instead of the customary man-to-man philosophy linked to coach Robert Snyder, was due in part to Portage’s numbers from deep this season, who noted that he told his team that he would not utter the word “zone” again this season.
“They looked quick on video and we have the size, but we’re not the quickest,” Snyder said. “Plus – you wouldn’t know by looking at tonight – but their 3-point shooting percentage is not really that great.
“Of course, you couldn’t tell when they came out in the first quarter and lit it up.”
Two bombs, one each from Alex Chobany and Sydni Sossong, highlighted the Mustangs’ opening 12-0 run before Josie Snyder sank two free throws with 3:49 left in the first. As the Vikings attempted to claw back from the early deficit, Wozniak scored eight points in the first with two 3-pointers.
“We’re so much better when we make shots,” Portage coach Lance Hudak said. “And teams will zone us up. Very long, bigger teams like that. Crowd up the key and make you shoot from the outside. We came out on fire. That was just so great to see and feel, because it hasn’t been like that all year.”
Portage’s quick start was a key element and an emotional boost according to Wozniak.
“I think it was really good for us,” Wozniak said. “Sometimes we’ve not had a great start, and that (12-0 run) really set our game.”
The Mustangs steadily expanded their 10-point lead after a quarter to a 16-point bulge at halftime, with a pair of buckets from Sossong leading the charge while Samantha Creamer tallied four of the Vikings’ eight points in the second.
Wozniak put home two more treys during the third while Ashlyn Hudak’s 3-pointer with 1:12 left in the quarter gave the Mustangs their biggest lead at 45-21. The Vikings closed out the third with buckets from Josie Snyder and Rylee Snyder to kickstart a 10-0 run that bridged the third and fourth quarters.
Two field goals from Rylee Snyder and another from Kendahl Stutzman cut the Portage lead to 45-31 before the Mustangs scored on six straight free throws, registering their only field goal of the quarter on Payton Noll’s late layup, which set the final.
Sossong followed Wozniak’s scoring lead with 11 points while Chobany netted eight.
Rylee Snyder led the Vikings with 17 points and 14 boards with 11 points and 10 rebounds coming during the second half. Josie Snyder had seven points with nine rebounds.
The Portage win sets up a third date with Windber with the teams splitting the previous two meetings, each winning at home.
“We had a great one about two, three weeks ago,” Hudak said. “(Windber coach) Cory (Pavlosky) said, ‘I’ll see you in a couple of weeks.’ I said, ‘I hope so.’ We know what we got with them. They’re a great team.”
