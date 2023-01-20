PORTAGE, Pa. – Friday proved to be a milestone-filled evening at Len Chappell Gymnasium.
Portage senior Andrew Miko scored 24 points to surpass 1,000 for his career, all while leading the Mustangs to a 74-58 victory over Cambria Heights and giving Travis Kargo his 300th win as a coach.
“It feels pretty good, but getting the win makes it even better,” Miko said. “We just try to play our game and go from there.”
Needing seven points to reach the millennium mark, Miko tallied two buckets in the first quarter and another early in the second to cut the tally down to one.
With 3:10 left in the half, Miko was fouled underneath the basket. He then sank his first shot at the line to hit the milestone, drawing a resounding applause from his teammates and supporters inside the gym.
“He’s just a fierce competitor,” Kargo said of Miko. “He’s a great kid that comes from a great family. He shows up and works.
“He doesn’t say a whole lot, but he comes to compete. It’s special as a coach when you get a player that just wants to show up and grind.”
Miko, along with fellow seniors Mason Kargo and Luke Scarton, have guided a string of successes for the Mustangs during their previous three seasons under Travis Kargo.
Portage is coming off back-to-back District 6 championships and a runner-up finish in 2020.
The Mustangs, who have posted three consecutive 21-plus win seasons, tallied at least one victory in the PIAA playoffs each year, including a semifinal run in 2021.
Including Friday, Portage’s senior class has compiled a combined 87-13 record. Kargo is now 300-243 over his 23 seasons at the helm of the Mustangs.
“It means I’m old, number one,” Coach Kargo said with a laugh. “Two, it means I’ve coached a lot of very good players, and I’ve had some great assistant coaches through the years. Nobody does it on their own. I feel blessed to have the people that I’ve had with me for the 23 years.
“We’ve all shared one common goal, and that was wins for the boys.”
Portage (16-1) has indeed become accustomed to winning, but the Mustangs were tested by the Highlanders until the final minutes of Friday’s contest.
Cambria Heights used eight first half 3-pointers to help hold a 36-33 lead over Portage at the break. Highlanders forward Carter Lamb, en route to netting a game-high 28 points, hit a three as time expired in the second quarter.
Portage opened the third on an 8-2 run to grab a 41-38 advantage. Cambria Heights trailed for the ensuing 11 minutes of game action, but the deficit was never larger than five points. A layup through traffic by Chase Regal tied the game at 56 with just under four minutes remaining.
The Mustangs then outscored the Highlanders 18-2 over the final 3:37 to seal the win. Portage shot 8-of-12 from the floor and 4-of-4 at the foul line to gain a 21-7 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter.
Cambria Heights (8-9) was just 3-for-11.
“They obviously adjusted to what we were showing,” Cambria Heights coach Eric Nagel said. “I don’t wanna say we ran out of gas, but it was one of those things where we just didn’t get there. We missed some shots on our end, too. We still battled with a very strong team tonight, and I’m very proud of the guys.”
Portage, following its overtime victory over previously undefeated United on Wednesday, has sole possession of first place in the Heritage Conference standings.
Mason Kargo tallied 21 points for Portage, now needing just 35 to also reach 1,000. The Mustangs have four games scheduled next week, two against key conference opponents.
“Coach has been preaching about our defense,” Miko said. “We really stepped it up in the last few minutes of the game tonight. That’s something we need to carry over into our next few games as we get ready for playoffs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.