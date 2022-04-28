Officially, the Portage Area High School girls basketball team didn’t produce an all-state player.
But from coach Lance Hudak’s perspective, his selection as Coach of the Year in Class 1A represented the body of work produced by a resilient group that won 24 games and reached the PIAA tournament semifinals despite losing three top players to knee injuries in December and January.
“It was the best defensive team I’ve ever coached in my 20 years, only giving up 31 points a game,” said Hudak, who was honored on the 2021-22 Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Girls Basketball Team released Thursday afternoon. “If you can average 51 and give up 31b you’re going to be successful.”
Teams in The Tribune-Democrat coverage area also produced three all-state selections in Class 1A and two in Class 3A.
Shade junior Jenna Muha was the lone first-team all-state selection in the area and the only underclassman on the Class 1A first team. Shanksville-Stonycreek senior cousins Josie Snyder and Rylee Snyder capped their careers by earning spots on the second team in Class 1A.
In Class 3A, Forest Hills senior Remi Smith and Chestnut Ridge junior Belle Bosch each made the third team.
Portage went 24-6 as a team in every sense of the word. The gritty Mustangs outscored opponents 1,553-941 in 30 games and finished one step short of reaching the PIAA final.
“We had seven of our eight girls we had playing at the end who averaged 4 to 9.8 points a game,” Hudak said of a team that seemed to produce a different hero on each night. “We didn’t have a girl average double digits, but that doesn’t matter when you win. When you play defense and someone different steps up every night, I’ll take that.
“We had kids who understood their roles. They played selflessly and they played to win.”
Hudak began the season with 11 girls on his roster. Then, senior Lauren Shaffer, junior Maddy Hudak, the coach’s daughter, and sophomore Jenna Burkett each were lost to injuries.
Portage persevered and won its second District 6 championship by beating Williamsburg 52-47. State playoff victories over District 7 No. 5 seed West Greene, District 5 runner-up Berlin Brothersvalley and District 7 No. 3 seed Union followed to put the Mustangs into the semifinal round against powerhouse Kennedy Catholic of District 10.
When Kennedy Catholic built a 14-point advantage with 4:18 to play, a blowout loss appeared inevitable. But Portage rallied with a string of 3-point field goals and big shots to close within three before Kennedy Catholic won 51-45.
“They went up 8-0, get the tip and it’s like bang-bang,” Hudak said. “But then we scored and we hung in there. That point in the fourth quarter, they went up 14 with about 4:30 to go. At that point, my daughter, Ashlyn, hit those three 3s in a period of 31 seconds, it was unbelievable. Then other girls hit 3s.
“I was thinking, ‘Maybe this magical season isn’t going to end.’ ”
The ride concluded short of a trip to the state title game, but Hudak said the memories of how his team battled will last for years.
“Even though we didn’t end up in Hershey, what a way to culminate a magical season than with the effort we put forth up in Armstrong High School,” Hudak said of the semifinal site. “Coach-accolades are team success. If we were 6-24 and not 24-6, you wouldn’t be talking to me right now.
“This is a credit to my coaches from the varsity level right down through the elementary, our parents, our boosters, our administration and our community. And those in the stands and the support they give these girls. That’s what you have in a successful program.”
First-team recognition
Shade’s Muha certainly earned her spot on the first team in 1A during a season in which she scored 652 points (27.2 points per game) and had 355 rebounds (14.8 rpg), 101 steals (4.2 spg), 61 assists (2.5 apg) and 57 blocked shots (2.4 bpg).
“It definitely meant a lot to me,” Muha said. “From third team last year to getting first team this year is a huge accomplishment.”
Muha helped Shade overcome a 2-10 start. The Panthers won nine of their final 12 contests and advanced to the PIAA tournament after finishing third in District 5 Class 1A.
“At the beginning of the season, it was really bad. One practice, we said, ‘We have this potential. Why aren’t we using it?’,” Muha said. “When my teammates would work harder, I would want to work harder. They picked up from me that they wanted to work harder. We did it together and we knew we could be the team we could be.
“When we began winning, we liked it and that gave us the drive even more.”
The versatile 6-foot-1 player set a Shade record with 48 points in a win over Meyersdale on Feb. 5. Muha surpassed 30 points 10 times and produced double-double statistics in 20 of 24 games. Her career totals through three seasons include 1,497 points and 990 rebounds.
“I like to play defense because in order to play offense, you need your defense,” Muha said. “I would always work around the hoop to get rebounds. Once you get the ball into play and get it to your teammates, it all begins to fall in place.
“I’m a 6-foot-1 girl and you need those rebounds when you’re that tall.”
Second-team recognition
Shanksville-Stonycreek’s Snyder cousins were part of three consecutive District 5 championship squads. This season, the Vikings went 18-7, falling in the second round of the PIAA tournament to Kennedy Catholic.
“Both of them are special players,” said coach Robert Snyder, who is Josie’s father and Rylee’s uncle. “Each of them is a different type of player, and each brings something different to the table to contribute to the team. I’m glad to see them get rewarded for their hard work.”
A 5-10 guard, Josie Snyder is headed to Potomac State College. This season, she compiled 447 points (17.9 ppg), 233 rebounds (9.3 rpg) and 109 assists (4.4 apg). Snyder finished with 1,472 career points and 776 rebounds.
A third-team all-state selection in 2021, the 6-0 forward Rylee Snyder missed the first three games while recovering from a broken ankle, but still produced 339 points (15.4 ppg) and 267 rebounds (12.1 rpg). The Frostburg State University commit finished with 1,401 career points and 993 career rebounds.
“They like to win. They’re all competitive,” said Coach Snyder, who previously announced he will retire after coaching both the Vikings girls and boys programs during two different stints. “I don’t know if they realize what they did is special. There is an old adage that, 'To win takes skill, and to repeat takes dedication and skill.' They are just special girls. They deserve this. It had been 42 years since we had any district titles (prior to the three-year run).”
Third-team recognition
Forest Hills 5-7 guard Remi Smith was called on to perform a multitude of tasks on a Rangers team with a championship history and many spots to fill after graduation losses. Smith answered the call by scoring 419 points (14.4 ppg) and collecting 223 rebounds (7.7 rpg), 159 assists (5.5 apg) and 116 steals (4.0 spg) on a 21-8 team that placed second in District 6 Class 3A and advanced to the state quarterfinal round.
“Her year this year was just unbelievable, with what we’d ask of her and what she did,” Rangers coach Carol Cecere said. “We’d ask, and she’d give us more.”
Smith was part of three District 6 championship teams (two in 4A and one in 3A) and played in four district title games. Her career totals included 894 points and 446 rebounds.
“What a decorated athlete she is in two sports,” Cecere said. “Remi means so much to the school as an athlete for the Lady Rangers on track and field and on the basketball team. How are you going to replace her next year is always the great question. That’s a tribute to the player she is. She is going to be hard to replace.”
The Rangers lost four full-time starters from 2021’s state semifinalist squad. The only full-time returning starter, Smith provided leadership.
“To take us to eighth in the state one more time with who we lost last year, she led us in almost every statistic,” Cecere said.
A 6-0 guard-power forward, Bosch tallied 465 points (19.4 ppg). She also averaged 9.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.4 steals a game this season. Bosch has 906 career points after three seasons.
“Belle is a solid player,” Chestnut Ridge coach Mark Dillow said. “Belle has a work ethic that never ends. She lifts weights. She is strong and so quick. She is the core of our team. She’s a great leader. She has a great disposition.”
Bosch, a silver medalist in the javelin at the 2021 PIAA Class 2A championships, helped the 14-12 Lions win the District 5-8-9 subregional championship as Chestnut Ridge beat Westinghouse 63-39 in the title game. Chestnut Ridge defeated Waynesburg in the first round of the state playoffs before falling to River Valley.
“She really wants to excel. She wants to play at the next level,” Dillow said. “She’s working hard to reach that goal. She is continually working all year round on her game. She is unselfish. She is a coach’s dream when it comes to somebody who is in the gym all year long.”
