Former Portage Area High School mentor Gary Gouse will be one of five members that will be inducted into the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame later this month.
On May 28, fellow coaches Rick Keely, Mike Ricci, Bob Palko and Jeff Weachter will join Gouse in the class of 2023. The induction ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. inside the Bishop McDevitt Catholic High School auditorium before the Big 33 Football Classic kicks off at 7 p.m. that same night.
After 29 seasons as Portage head football coach, Gouse compiled a 219-84 (.723 winning percentage) record between 1991 and 2019 at his alma mater.
Gouse inherited a program that had back-to-back one-win seasons, but he eventually led the Mustangs to 24 winning records in 29 years. From 1999 through 2019, the Mustangs only suffered one losing season, a 4-5 mark in 2011. Portage advanced to the District 6 title game in 2008 and 2014, but lost both contests.
His teams produced a 49-7 record from 2005-09, including three straight seasons with 10 or more wins from 2007-09. That three-year stretch included a 32-3 mark, with a 12-win season in 2008. Portage went 8-3 in 2019 before Marty Slanoc took over starting in 2020.
A 1975 graduate of Portage, Gouse played on the Mustangs’ undefeated team in 1974. That team won 10 games – five by shutout – and allowed opponents a combined 58 points.
Gouse started his coaching career as a volunteer at Portage on coach Vic Campagna’s staff in 1980. He also was an assistant at Bishop Carroll Catholic and St. Francis before taking the Portage head coaching position in 1991.
"Coach Gouse took over a struggling program and turned it into one of the most consistent programs in the area," Portage Junior/Senior High School Principal Jeremy Burkett said. "We are very thankful for the success of our teams during his tenure, but even more appreciative of his positive affect on our student-athletes. His hard work and dedication have made a tremendous impact on our students, school and the community."
