For Portage senior Seth Georg, the opportunity to earn a top business degree while playing for the most successful football program in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference was a perfect combination. Georg recently committed to Washington & Jefferson College and continue his career on the gridiron.
“Really it was the education at the school,” said Georg, who racked up 39 tackles, 16 of which went for loss, last fall for the 8-3 Mustangs. “The coaches made me feel wanted.”
The Presidents also went 8-3 last year, winning the Eastern College Athletic Conference Asa S. Bushnell Bowl. Washington & Jefferson has claimed 26 PAC titles, its last coming in 2018.
The strong business program was what really garnered Georg’s interest.
“That’s one of their top programs. They have really good networking afterwards,” he said. “Once I graduate from there, they can really help me find a place to work. That really helped me decide my future plans.”
Georg, an all-WestPAC performer and Ken Lantzy All-Star, chose Washington & Jefferson over Waynesburg and Westminster. The linebacker recruit caused havoc in opposing backfields last season as a defensive end, racking up four sacks.
“He had a great year,” Portage retired football coach Gary Gouse said. “You couldn’t block him. Believe me, nobody ran around his side. His quickness was ridiculous. He was a linebacker his whole career. He went to defensive end because we didn’t have anybody. He said, ‘I’ll play anywhere you need me.’ He’s not a selfish kid, he was always for the team.”
Georg earned four letters on the Conemaugh Valley hockey team as part of a co-op, three in baseball and a pair in football. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound athlete compiled 582 career rushing yards, 375 coming in 2018. Georg tallied 10 career touchdowns for the 2019 tri-champions of the WestPAC.
He also drove in 17 runs last spring in baseball, totaling 20 hits. In hockey, Georg produced 12 points in 11 games in 2019-20.
Georg is the son of Lee and Sandy Georg, of Portage.
