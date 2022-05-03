Kaden Claar helped the Portage Area High School boys basketball team win 50 games, bring home two district championships and make a couple deep state playoff runs in the past two seasons.
The 6-foot-1 senior guard didn’t go unnoticed.
Claar was named to the first team in Class 2A on the Pennsylvania Sportswriters All-State Boys Basketball Team announced on Wednesday.
“It’s something I’ve been working on for a long time,” said Claar, a three-sport athlete at Portage who scored 1,242 career points and made the 2021 all-state second team. “It’s a goal I had high on my list this year. I’m glad I was able to achieve it.”
Similarly, Conemaugh Township Area High School’s Jackson Byer did a bit of everything on the court for the Indians. Byer was named to the second team on the Class 2A all-state squad after leading Township to the District 5 Class 2A championship.
Claar scored 590 points (19.7 points per game) as a senior on a 28-2 Portage team that advanced to the PIAA quarterfinals before falling to Kennedy Catholic. He had 99 assists (3.3 apg) and 94 steals (3.1 spg). A year ago, Claar was part of a state semifinalist team.
“This run has been historic – 28-2,” Claar said of the Mustangs’ back-to-back District 6 Class 2A crowns. “(WestPAC) Conference. District. To go to the Elite Eight, I was happy with it. I wish we could’ve gone a little bit farther.”
The Mustangs have gone a combined 50-5 the past two seasons with Elite Eight and Final Four appearances in Class 2A.
“I feel like a lot of times, individual accomplishments come from team success, and I’m sure Kaden would say the same,” said Portage coach Travis Kargo, who is Kaden’s uncle. “His work ethic and competitiveness have put him in a position to earn these individual accolades.
“I’ve been coaching him since preschool. I said after the last game, ‘It didn’t end the way we wanted,’ but congratulated him on his career. These guys, the past couple years, have been a part of an incredible run for Portage Mustangs basketball. I’m just happy to be along for the ride.”
‘A Storm is coming’
Both Claar and Byer have spent many years together playing on the same Storm AAU team led by Portage coach Kargo.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Pace Prosser, a second-team all-state selection in Class 1A on Tuesday, also was on the Storm with several other area standouts.
“It says a lot about our AAU program and the work we put in individually,” Claar said. “All of us work tirelessly. We play basketball year-round and play in the highest level we can play. This area has a lot of great players. Players like us are putting it on the map.”
Both Claar and Byer, as well as fellow Storm player Trent Rozich, of Richland High School, have committed to play at Juniata College next academic year.
“It’s been a part of the AAU process,” Kargo said. “Growing up, you make friendships. It’s not always about getting a Division I scholarship. That’s the ultimate goal, but these guys want to play basketball. They meet guys from other schools and form lifelong friendships. It’s about making friends and becoming great people.”
‘Every facet of the game’
Byer had 1,226 career points and 461 rebounds. The 5-foot-11 playmaker had 435 points (19.8 ppg) this season as Conemaugh Township went 21-4. He added 98 assists (4.5 apg) and 117 steals (5.3 spg).
“This is definitely a great accomplishment for the season that I had, not only individually, but as a team,” Byer said. “Winning districts back-to-back years was a big part of the season.”
As the only senior starter for the Indians, Byer embraced a leadership role.
“They all pretty much looked up to me because the leaders from last year were gone as seniors,” Byer said. “I had to step up and show them the path to success from what we had last year. Fortunately, I was able to do that.”
Like Claar, the AAU experience has made an impact on Byer and should serve him well at the next level.
“It’s definitely very special,” Byer said.
“The way that we all tie in just shows the competitiveness of the area. Being able to play with the best basketball players around is really cool. Playing with Kaden and Trent (Rozich), not only in AAU but now at Juniata, will be a very cool experience.”
A five-sport standout at Conemaugh Township, Byer twice was an all-state selection in football. He also plays baseball, golf and track and field.
“It’s pretty simple for me. He’s probably been one of the most complete players that I’ve ever coached,” Conemaugh Township coach Chuck Lesko said of Byer. “He really plays every facet of the game and does everything well.
“Not only can he take care of the basketball, handle the ball, shoot the ball and score – the offensive things the crowd loves – but his teammates also named him defensive player of the year four years in a row,” Lesko added. “That’s not an easy feat.”
Lesko believes Byer is poised to take another step at the next level.
“He’s walking into a good situation there (at Juniata),” Lesko said. “He’s going with a couple buddies he’s been playing AAU ball with. Coach (Greg) Curley runs a tight ship. His kids play hard. He’s not only getting a really good player in Jackson, but we really have a lot of respect for Kaden Claar and Trent Rozich.”
Class 1A honors
The Pennsylvania Sportswriters’ All-State team in Class 1A was named on Tuesday.
Veteran guard Braden Adams joined Shanksville-Stonycreek this season as part of a co-op agreement.
A second-year player with the poise of a seasoned leader, Pace Prosser helped the Berlin Brothersvalley program build on a state runner-up finish despite heavy graduation losses.
Both players were recognized Tuesday as second-team selections in Class 1A.
Adams played his senior season on the Shanksville-Stonycreek team after Shade, a WestPAC rival, ended its basketball program.
The 6-foot-2 Adams adapted to his new surroundings by scoring 557 points (21.4 ppg) while adding 239 rebounds (9.2 rpg), 66 assists (2.5 apg) and 65 steals (2.5 spg) on a Vikings team that reached the District 5 Class 1A semifinal round and finished fourth in the district.
“I knew some of the kids from before. It was not like they were different people who I didn’t meet before,” said Adams, a career 1,000-point scorer in basketball and a standout in football. “We all got along really well from the start. We built up the chemistry game by game, and we felt really comfortable on the court.”
Adams reached double-digit scoring in 25 of 26 games for 11-15 Shanksville. He scored 30 or more points four times and surpassed 20 points in 17 games.
“The co-op was starting right before the season and we didn’t have a ton of chances to practice together before the season,” Shanksville coach Matt Long said. “He got out to a quick start. He gave us veteran leadership and a guy who we could count on for 20 points a game. We put him on the toughest kid to guard. He did a lot of things that provided leadership for us.
“It was definitely a blessing, and I enjoyed getting a chance to coach him,” Long said.
“A real personable kid. He had no ego. He was willing to do whatever we needed of him. He really did whatever we needed.”
Adams thanked his teammates and coaches. He also credited his parents and former Shade coach Wade Fyock “for pushing me to do the best. I wouldn’t be in the position I am today without their support.”
‘Guys stepped up’
Prosser has emerged as standout in basketball, football and baseball in only two seasons.
Last year as a freshman, the 6-0 guard complemented the nearly all senior-oriented Mountaineers team that advanced to the state championship game.
In the 2021 state final, Prosser hit four 3-pointers and tallied 15 points as Berlin battled before falling 51-47 in overtime to Nativity BVM.
Similar storylines unfolded this season.
As a sophomore, Prosser hit six 3-pointers and scored 28 points as the Mountaineers beat Southern Fulton 40-38 to claim their third consecutive District 5 Class 1A crown at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center.
“It was a fun year this year. I thought as the season went on we got a lot better and we played a lot better together as a team,” Prosser said. “A lot of different guys stepped up because we didn’t have a lot of guys returning from last season and only one senior. Next year we want to work hard, get better and hopefully reach a state championship.”
Prosser scored 521 points (20.8 ppg) and had 188 rebounds (7.5 rpg) and 150 assists (6.0 apg) on a 17-8 Mountaineers team. He scored 30 or more points three times and went over 20 points 14 times.
“He did some good things this year,” said Berlin boys basketball coach Tanner Prosser, Pace’s father. “I think we’re fortunate to have a group of really good kids that all work hard and do things the right way. He’s been blessed to play with a lot of good players.”
Coach Prosser said the experience Pace gained during the 2021 run to Hershey made quite an impression.
“Also, it’s a reflection of what some of our kids have done in the past,” Tanner Prosser said of the all-state honor. “We hadn’t had people make all state, then we had success in the state tournament the last couple of years. Elijah (Sechler), Will (Spochart) and Abe (Countryman). Without what those guys did in the past, we probably wouldn’t have got to play in some of the big games we’ve played in this year.”
