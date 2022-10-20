Portage’s Chobany races to title in Heritage championship
MARION CENTER – Portage’s Alex Chobany crossed the line in 20 minutes, 36.1 seconds to claim the individual crown in Thursday’s Heritage Conference cross country championship meet.
Host Marion Center claimed both team titles and also saw Tim Barrett top the podium in the boys’ race after finishing in 16:55.5. United, led by third-place finishes from Colton Henning (17:12.5) in the boys race and Sarah Marshall (21:29.8) in the girls race, took home second place in both team competitions.
Cambria Heights, which took third in the boys team championship, was led by Brock Eckenrode’s fifth-place finish, one spot ahead of Portage’s Logan Gentile. United’s Matthew Beaver and Dallas Pearce took eighth and 10th place, respectively.
Local girls runners following Chobany and Marshall’s pace included United’s Paiton Steiner (seventh) and Cambria Heights’ Zoe Adams (eighth).
Windber girls place second in ICC meet, McKelvey wins boys race
ALEXANDRIA – Joe McKelvey broke the tape in 16 minutes, 22 seconds, leading a 1-2 finish with Garrett Page for the Windber boys during Thursday’s Inter-County Conference championship at Juniata Valley High School.
The Windber girls, who took second in the team competition, saw Cecilia Bean (third), Audrey Hart (fifth) and Paige Bennethum (ninth) crack the top 10 out of 48 runners.
