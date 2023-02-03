WINDBER, Pa. – While Thursday night’s girls basketball game between Portage and Windber was a battle between two of the region’s most consistent programs, it was also a showcase of strong family bonds on each roster.
Portage, which won the game 44-28, features two sets of sisters in Cami and Cassie Burkett, and Maddy and Ashlyn Hudak.
The family ties don’t end there for the team.
The Mustangs are coached by Lance Hudak, the father of senior Maddy and junior Ashlyn.
The Burkett sisters are joined on the roster by junior Jenna Burkett, a first cousin.
Windber, coached by Cory Pavlosky, features three pairs of sisters on its roster along with a tandem of cousins.
The Ramblers’ sister act includes Mariah and Lilah Andrews, Harmony and Cailin Jablon, and Alexis and Angel James. Seniors Rylee Ott and Sam Horner check in as the cousin duo on the Windber roster.
For schools such as Windber and Portage, with respective female enrollments of 98 and 88 putting both schools in the smaller end of Class 2A where the cutoff in Class 1A is 83, having multiple families maintain enthusiasm for the programs can be a blessing in maintaining a competitive roster size.
“Having almost 20 players out (for varsity), those are great numbers for a small 2A school” Pavlosky said. “I think the program is in the right direction.
“Obviously, when families get to come out, even with the little ones, and fill the gym up on a girls night, those are great feelings for not only the players, but the coaches.
“We wanted to get a culture of dominance and a good atmosphere for basketball, and I think we’ve created it.”
‘Family time’
While there is pressure in being a coach’s daughter – the reality for Maddy and Ashlyn Hudak – there’s also a lot of weight on the shoulders of a coach who happens to have children on the varsity roster.
“As a coach, coaching your own daughters it’s not easy at times,” Lance Hudak said. “You tend to be much more critical, because it is your own kids.
“Where the coaching stops with the other 11 girls, it continues when you go home at night. It’s those nights when things didn’t go well, it can be difficult. That whole family dynamic thing can be a good thing, but it can be a tough thing, too.”
For Maddy Hudak, a senior, the added weight of being a team leader is something she embraces, but not something she leaves in the gym or locker room.
“As a captain, older sister and daughter, I work hard to take the most strategic approach in everything I do,” Maddy Hudak said. “There is a lot of pressure and stress that comes along with assessing everyone’s needs from my teammates to my dad.
“Circumstances are not always easy for me, but I take my role seriously and the whole family experience I have on this team has made me stronger as player and as a person.”
Having almost 24/7 access to teammate and coaching support isn’t all bad, however.
“I believe having this rare scenario is very helpful in creating a sense of ‘family time,’ but it also possesses the advantage of having the opportunity to break down game plans and film,” Ashlyn Hudak said. “My dad and sister will always be my biggest supporters and critics, so it is very valuable to have the honesty in how we can all grow in our positions. I have had my dad as my coach from school to AAU ball my whole life. Therefore, we know what to expect from each other and have a favorable bond. In addition, I have practiced and played with Maddy for my whole career creating a chemistry that we can rely on each other on and off of the court.”
For Lance, a longtime coach for the girls program at numerous levels who celebrated his birthday on Friday, he’s still trying to learn the juggling act involved with the role of “Coach Dad.”
“I’ve been coaching a long time and I’m still trying to figure it out,” Lance Hudak said. “It’s not an easy thing when you’re so passionate about a sport, and you’re so loving and caring for your team and your daughters, and you just want to see them succeed, you’ve gotta be able to step back and let things happen and not let your emotions get the best of you. Me, personally, I’m still working on that.”
‘An amazing opportunity’
For Horner and Ott, both senior starters for the Ramblers, the journey in being able to share the game along with their academic journeys is one that is treasured.
“Playing together is something we grew up loving,” Horner said. “We push each other to do our best and work together on and off the court.
“From being in the same grades all our lives, it feels like a built-in best friend. We have each others’ backs in class and on the court. It’s an amazing opportunity for us to spend extra time together.”
Ott and Horner combined for 22 of Windber’s 42 rebounds on Thursday, providing a menacing presence in the key. Those moments are born from similar scenarios in practice when inspiration and fire come from familiar sources.
“Having so many relatives/siblings on the team, makes it feel like one big family,” Ott said. “It definitively makes practice more intense when the siblings and relatives go toe to toe with each other on the court. We’re each others’ motivators. It’s nice to have someone you live with or related to beside you on the court for support. We’ve built a great bond playing together throughout years. We’re so lucky to have one another.”
‘Getting support’
For the Burkett trio, whose fathers Jeremy and Josh Burkett were standout athletes at Portage, with junior cousins Cami and Jenna along with Cami’s younger sister Cassie, a freshman, a close family bond leads to feelings of reassurance when games get heated and in the aftermath of those contests.
“Being that we are a very close family, it’s always comforting to have my cousin and sister on the team,” said Cami Burkett, daughter of Portage Junior/Senior High School Principal/Athletic Director Jeremy Burkett and wife Amy. “I can always look to them if I’m upset and they know I will always be there for them as well. They are constantly helping and supporting me.
“I’m thankful to have Cassie and Jenna to give me honest feedback that will help me on the court.”
Jenna Burkett, daughter of Josh and Tobi Burkett, noted that there is a boost in inspiration that comes from wanting family to succeed, while also receiving the same type of pick me up.
“We are all very competitive,” Jenna Burkett said. “We all strive and want to be the best that we all can. This helps to motivate us though. We are always wanting to help each other get better and be the best we can. It’s more of a benefit honestly.”
The tight-knit dynamic may also help the medicine go down when things aren’t going swimmingly.
“I know that I’m getting support when I need picked up,” Cassie Burkett said. “I know I’m going to get honest feedback from them. They are going to be real with me and tell me what I need to hear.”
‘Helps me’
Having access to after-hours basketball communication has been critical for the younger girls in the Windber sibling pairs, with the elder sisters all playing a leadership role at home and on the court.
For the Jablons – senior Harmony and freshman Cailin – having a voice on both the varsity and junior varsity squads leads to mutual improvement.
“I think it’s easier to communicate my frustrations and whatnot with the team and (Cailin) can communicate with the JV,” Harmony said. “So we can get better as a team.”
Cailin noted that she relies on her sister’s experience to become a better player.
“She helps me with a lot of stuff and gives me good tips,” she said.
The same benefits can be seen with sophomore Angel James receiving guidance from Lexie James, a senior on the Windber team.
“It’s easier, she’s right with me,” Angel James said. “I can go over and talk to her. Ask her how my game was.
“Ask her how to get better, and I can do the same for her.”
With Lexie serving as a built-in guide to Angel, she noted that she can see progress that maybe isn’t obvious to Angel.
“Straight from freshman year, I’ve seen her strive in so many different ways,” Lexie James said. “Working hard at practice and pushing herself. Just getting better and better every day.”
‘Follow that example’
In the case of junior Mariah Andrews, who is currently missing action due to an injury, having her freshman sister Lilah on the inside means that she can stay informed with new developments as the season progresses if she can’t be present.
“I think being a part of a family, you already have that initial connection and you’re able to build it more through sports,” Mariah Andrews said.
“I actually got hurt this season, so I haven’t been around too much, but my sister has been filling me in with everything that’s been going on.”
In Lilah’s case, having an older sister on the team is helpful in establishing a bar to clear.
“She has good grades. She’s good at sports,” Lilah Andrews said of Mariah.
“My parents see her as a good child, so I try to follow that example.”
