The Portage and United boys, and the Westmont Hilltop and Greater Johnstown girls each earned top seeds in the upcoming District 6 high school basketball playoffs that begin next week.
District 6 announced the pairings on Thursday, with all games at 7 p.m.
In boys Class 1A quarterfinals on Tuesday, the two-time defending district 2A champ Portage (21-1) will host No. 8 Conemaugh Valley (11-11). No. 5 Williamsburg (13-9) is set to meet No. 4 Juniata Valley (13-9) at Huntingdon. No. 7 Bishop McCort Catholic (10-12) is at No. 2 Harmony (20-2), and No. 6 Penns Manor (11-11) will match up against No. 3 St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy (16-6) at Bald Eagle Area.
United (22-2) will host the winner of a Monday play-in game between No. 9 Homer-Center (4-18) and No. 8 Claysburg Kimmel (7-14) on Wednesday in the boys Class 2A quarterfinals. No. 5 Cambria Heights (11-11) is at No. 4 Mount Union (13-9), No. 7 Northern Cambria (10-12) travels to No. 2 Southern Huntingdon (18-4) and No. 3 West Branch (16-6) entertains No. 6 West Shamokin (10-12).
On Feb. 24, top-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (19-3) will host the winner of a Tuesday play-in game when No. 9 Philipsburg-Osceola (10-12) travels to No. 8 seed and defending champ Richland (10-12). No. 5 Bald Eagle Area (13-9) is at No. 4 Tyrone (13-9) in a quarterfinal. No. 7 River Valley (12-10) makes the trek to No. 2 Penn Cambria (18-4), and No. 6 Forest Hills (12-10) is at No. 3 Westmont Hilltop (15-6) for the third meeting this season.
No. 3 Juniata (9-13) will play at No. 2 Greater Johnstown (20-2) in a boys Class 4A semifinal on Thursday. Top-seeded Central (21-1) awaits the winner in the title game on Feb. 28 at Mount Aloysius (7:30).
On Monday, No. 8 Purchase Line (7-15) is at No. 1 Willliamsburg (21-1) in a girls Class 1A quarterfinal. No. 5 Bishop Carroll Catholic (8-14) travels to No. 4 Blacklick Valley (13-9), No. 7 Ferndale (9-13) makes the trek to No. 2 Juniata Valley (14-7) and No. 3 Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (12-10) hosts No. 6 Belleville Mennonite (6-7).
On Thursday, top-seeded Bellwood-Antis (18-4) will play the winner of a Monday play-in game between No. 9 Bishop McCort Catholic (11-11) and No. 8 West Branch (14-8) in a girls Class 2A quarterfinal. No. 5 Homer-Center (16-6) is at No. 4 Southern Huntingdon (18-4), and No. 2 Portage, the 2022 champ in 1A, will host the winner of Monday's contest between No. 10 Marion Center (12-10) and No. 7 Glendale (16-6). No. 6 United (15-7) travels to No. 3 Penns Manor (17-5).
No. 8 Bald Eagle Area (9-13) travels to No. 1 Westmont Hilltop (21-1) on Thursday in a girls Class 3A quarterfinal. No. 5 Penns Valley (20-2) is at No. 4 Huntingdon (13-9). No. 2 Forest Hills (20-2) hosts No. 7 Richland (10-10), and No. 6 Tyrone (12-10) makes the trek to defending champion and No. 3 seed River Valley (20-2).
No. 4 seed Somerset (7-15) will travel to No. 1 Greater Johnstown (11-11) in a girls Class 4A semifinal. No. 3 Penn Cambria (10-12) makes the trek to No. 2 Juniata (11-11).
