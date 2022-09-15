PORTAGE, Pa. – Portage girls volleyball coach Lauren Cordwell acknowledged that she could call her team the “comeback kids” after the Mustangs’ previous two matches.
Following a dramatic win over Cambria Heights earlier this week, Portage was locked in an early battle with fellow Heritage Conference foe Northern Cambria on Thursday.
The Colts were able to build leads in each of the first two sets, but the Mustangs were able to climb back by taking advantage of Northern Cambria miscues to earn a 3-0 sweep by the scores of 25-14, 25-23 and 25-13.
“They definitely like to dig themselves holes,” Cordwell said. “That’s definitely been our thing lately. It seems like they start every match off a little nervous, then we get in our flow again. They start talking and finding openings to make things work.”
Portage earned the victory over Cambria Heights after trailing 14-9 in the decisive fifth set. With the Highlanders needing just one point for the win, the Mustangs rattled off seven straight tallies to come back.
Thursday’s contest was a little less intense, as Northern Cambria led 3-0 and 7-3 in the opening set, before taking the first five points in Set 2 and eventually building a 19-14 advantage.
Multiple miscommunication plays were the big Achilles heel for the Colts (2-4), who squandered both chances to get a leg up on the Mustangs.
“I think Portage played well tonight,” Northern Cambria coach Alyssa Walters said. “There are some things we definitely need to work on.
“That showing tonight wasn’t the Northern Cambria crew that will be on the floor the rest of the season. We’ve been a team of fighters forever. It just didn’t play out for us.”
Portage is now 7-1 in its first eight games as a member of the Heritage Conference, after starting its final year in the WestPAC winning six of its first seven contests.
Entering an area of new competition was an overwhelming feeling to start the year for the Mustangs, especially not knowing what types of teams they would be facing. But, the leadership of Portage’s seniors has helped the predominantly young squad hold one of the top spots in its new conference.
“It was definitely a scary feeling at first,” said Keira Sossong, one of the Mustangs’ three seniors. “We really didn’t know what to expect coming in. We saw a couple teams playing in summer league, but most were completely new.
“We came in still confident and ready to play, and it’s showing.”
Thursday was also a big night for Sossong, who was honored for surpassing 1,000 digs in the Mustangs’ win over Cambria Heights.
Surrounded by her family, friends and teammates, Sossong was given a ceremony at the conclusion of the first set.
She became the first Portage player to reach the 1,000-dig milestone.
“It doesn’t get any better,” Sossong said. “Our team has such a good support system here. I knew coming into this game it would be special.
“Just having everyone here makes me feel very thankful.”
Sossong finished with a match-high 18 digs and tied Brooke Bednarski with a team-leading five kills. Paige Phillips added four aces.
Trissa Smith compiled 13 service points, 10 assists and five aces. Smith led an 8-0 Portage run to begin Set 3, as the Colts never closed within six points in the frame.
Portage will take its four-game winning streak into its next matchup against Claysburg-Kimmel on Monday, which will be the third out of four straight home contests for the Mustangs.
“Northern Cambria played hard tonight,” Cordwell said. “They came after us and made us work. We just have to keep working and plugging away. The ultimate goal is to get to the conference championship, and we know what it will take.”
